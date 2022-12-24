His big brother gave up cricket for him, 23-year-old from Jammu rewards faith with Rs 2.6-cr IPL deal





HE WAS once a promising batsman, but sacrificed his career to take over the family business after his father Himanshu Sharma died of kidney failure in 2015. Vikrant Sharma’s decision allowed his younger brother Vivrant to pursue his cricketing dream.

On Friday, that family decision paid off when Vivrant, the 23-year-old J&K leg-spinning all-rounder, was plucked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.60 crore, 13 times his base price at the IPL mini auction in Kochi. And yet Vivrant’s day of joy was tinged with regret. If my father had lived, he would have been very happy. Still, my journey has only just begun. Dad’s passing affected us. My brother took over the business (acid and chemicals) and told me to focus on cricket. He played at inter-university level. He was my idol and I always copied his batting stance. I was a right-handed batsman and just switched to emulate my brother, and the change stuck, Vivrant told The Indian Express from Ahmedabad, where J&K was involved in a Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat. Friday also marked several record signings at the IPL with Punjab Kings dishing out a record high of Rs 18.25 crore for England all-rounder Sam Curran. Two other all-rounders Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians, Rs 17.5 crore) and Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings, Rs 16.25 crore) also sparked frenzied bids in Kochi. In Jammu, Vivrant’s mother, Sunita Mangotra, is a high school teacher who made her son pursue his dream with purpose. She has been the backbone of our family. She is one of the most strong-willed women I have seen. She always told me don’t worry, just follow your dream and make sure you achieve it, Vivrant said. Last year Vivrant was chosen as net bowler at Sunrisers Hyderabad after his senior in the J&K team, Abdul Samad, shared videos of his bowling with the team management. There are so many benefactors to whom I would like to express my gratitude. But of course it started with my friends and teammates playing in the IPL which gave me confidence. It started with Rasikh Salam, then Abdul Samad was picked before Umran Malik (the fast bowler who now plays for India) followed, Vivrant said. Last year I was selected as a net bowler. It went well. Just being there with the best cricketers gives you enough confidence. Spending training sessions with the likes of Brian Lara, Muthiah Muralidaran and Dale Steyn will make you a better cricketer, he said. This year, Vivrant had a great white ball home season. He scored 128 runs in four innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy batting at No. 6 with an impressive 145.45 batting percentage. He also picked six wickets at an excellent economic rate of 6.66. In the Vijay Hazare (50-over) Trophy, the J&K team promoted him to the top of the league table, and he scored 395 runs in eight games, including a century and two fifties. I can hit anywhere in the top six, said Vivrant, adding that he considers himself a true all-rounder. I’m not a part-time bowler. I can bowl four overs in T20s and ten in one-days, he said. From the cricket age group I have focused on my batting as well as bowling. In hitting, I’ve worked on power hitting, and now I have the confidence to hit sixes with authority. Unsurprisingly, the lucrative IPL deal has made him a sought-after member of the J&K team. Abhi phone rakhta hun warna hotel ka gate tod denge yeh log (I disconnect or they [his teammates] will break open the door of my hotel room).

