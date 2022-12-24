Football adds seven transfers to roster for 2023 – LSU

BATON ROUGE LSU has officially added seven transfers to its roster for the 2023 season, a group that includes four defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly announced Friday.

LSU’s roster additions include two of the nation’s top high school prospects for the Class of 2022 in wide receiver Aaron Anderson (Alabama) and cornerback Denver Harris (Texas A&M). The Tigers have also added one of the best cornerbacks in FCS football in Zy Alexander (Southeast Louisiana) over the last two years.

On the defensive line, LSU signed Jordan Jefferson (West Virginia), Jalen Lee (Florida), Paris Shand (Arizona) and Bradyn Swinson (Oregon).

The group of transfers includes a senior, four juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.

We are delighted to welcome these seven outstanding football players to our team, said Kelly. This group helps meet some of our team’s immediate needs, especially on the defensive line. Our staff has done an excellent job of vetting each of these players to make sure they fit our program, not just from an ability point of view, but more importantly, to ensure that the young men with be of high character who are committed to academics.

It is important that when you add transfers to your roster that they have the attributes we look for as we continue our mission to become Graduate Champions. Together with the outstanding group of freshmen we signed on Wednesday, we believe this group of young men will greatly enhance our roster for the present and future of LSU football.