Dubai | Swiatek leads The Kites to the top of the World Tennis League standings

Iga Swiatek went undercover and led The Kites to a hard-fought victory over The Hawks on Day 4 of the World Tennis League in Dubai, taking her team to the top of the standings.

Again Iga, the rock of our team kept us alive. Have many points on the board. It was a great game, I hope the audience enjoyed it. It was of a high standard. Congratulations to Dominic [Thiem] also to raise the bar and play well. Happy Auger-Too

The world number 1 was in fine form against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 6-3 6-4 after an 80th minute match to put The Kites back in the lead after The Hawks took the opening rubber by a narrow margin in the mixed doubles.

Alexander Zverev & Elena Rybakina defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime & Sania Mirza in a close encounter, 57 63 [510].

It was Zverev’s second win in Dubai, after defeating Germany’s Novak Djokovic in a men’s singles match on Tuesday, and gave The Hawks a 12-11 lead over The Kites.

The game was an exciting battle from the start, with both teams fighting hard for the win.

Her team’s clear leader, Swiatek, went undercover in a Hawks jersey to try and eavesdrop on the tactics of Hawk rivals Zverev and Rybakina, and was quickly rebuffed with a laugh.

Zverev & Rybakina got off to a stronger start, winning the tight first set 7-5, but Auger-Aliassime & Mirza fought back in the second to level the match and take a decisive tiebreak.

In the end it was Zverev & Rybakina who came out on top and won the breaker by 10 points to 5 to put The Hawks ahead.

Christopher Pike/Getty Images

It was Swiatek’s turn and she was in no mood to let things slip against Pavlyuchenkova, a surprise replacement for the injured Anett Kontaveit who made her first singles appearance in over 7 months.

Once again, Swiatek proved her mettle against a worthy opponent, knocking out Caroline Garcia in her previous WTL match on Monday.

The opening break went to the 21-year-old Pole, who made the stronger start, but the Russian quickly retaliated and added a second break to take a 4-3 lead, but Swiatek then won the next 3 games to take the first set, leaving Pavlyuchenkova with just one point left in the run.

The Russian, who is ranked 21st in the world and cut her season short in May for treatment for a troublesome knee, is a cunning rival and she broke Swiatek early in the second to take a 3-1 lead and made a save 4 break points itself in the process.

Swiatek again showed both her resilience and talent as she struck back, winning 5 games in a row to win the match in straight sets and put The Kites firmly in front, 23-19.

Honestly, I didn’t count matches, she admitted. I’m pretty sure I can focus on other things in matches, change something about my tactics or just implement what I’ve been working on in the off-season.

The score is not the most important thing here. It’s mostly fun and educational, so I’m pretty happy to have played such a solid game.

Swiatek added that even as the world number 1, she still has a lot to learn.

There is always something to improve on, she said. I’m 21, so I think I can actually do a lot of things, but especially with volleys we worked on my volleyball game.

Christopher Pike/Getty Images

In the men’s singles, Auger-Aliassime was pitched against Dominic Thiem, but a new WTL rule overshadowed the outcome of this high quality match.

It was one of the best matches of the 2022 World Tennis League and it would turn out to be the winning rubber.

In the first set, Dubai fans saw each player break the opposing serve once, and the set was finally decided in a tiebreak in which the Canadian was victorious, winning 7–2 to earn an important lead in the match.

There were no breaks or break chances in the second, so this too needed a breaker to resolve, but this time the Austrian provided a set point, only for Auger-Aliassime to make it 6-6.

When the players switched ends, the referee informed them that according to WTL rules, the next point would decide the game.

Under normal circumstances, tiebreaks are played until one of the players leads by more than 2 points after the score has become 6-6.

Sudden death in this scenario is unfair to the receiver and in this case it was Auger-Aliassime who served, who promptly delivered an ace.

Thiem’s ​​expression said it all, but then the 29-year-old smiled, realizing that this is just an exhibition event.

He struggled for form after being out of action for 9 months with a wrist problem before returning to action in the spring.

Thiem, previously ranked third in his career, lost the first 7 games of his comeback and had fallen to No. 346 in the rankings by July.

After a 5-week training block in the early summer, Thiem began to find his game, racking up a 23-12 win-loss record in both the Challenger and ATP tours, rising to 102 in the rankings, thanks to semifinal appearances finals in Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp.

I feel like I’m going in the right direction, he said after the game. The way is positive for me, the way I practice, I am very happy with that.

I think I’m on track to hit the off-season goals, which is to hit those last missing percentages.

And I feel like I’m playing better, like at the end of the 2022 season, which is a good sign. The end of the season is approaching, closer and closer to the first real matches and I am happy about that.

As for Auger-Aliassime, he had sealed the deal for the Kites by defeating Thiem, 7-6(2) 7-6(6), to give his side an emphatic 42-31 victory over the Hawks.

Again Iga, the rock of our team kept us alive, he said on the track. Have many points on the board.

It was a great game, I hope the audience enjoyed it. It was of a high standard. Congratulations to Dominic as well for raising the bar and playing well.

The last 2 games of the round robin phase will be played on Friday, The Eagles against The Hawks in the afternoon, The Falcons against The Kites in the evening, which will determine which two teams will meet in the final on Saturday.

Day 4 Results – Kites d Hawks, 42-31

Alexander Zverev & Elena Rybakina (Hawks) d Felix Auger-Aliassime & Sania Mirza (Kites), 7-5 3-6 [10-5]

Iga Swiatek (Kites) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Hawks), 6-4 6-3

Auger-Aliassime d Dominic Thiem, 7-6(2) 7-6(6)

Day 5 Schedule

Game 1: Eagles vs. Hawks

Rohan Bopanna & Bianca Andreescu v Dominic Thiem & Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Caroline Garcia in Elena Rybakina

Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev

Match 2: Falcons vs Kites