Latest Chicago Blackhawks news, 2022 NHL regular season news: 12-23-22
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
CHL, USHL prospect update, 12/22: Rinzel leads US to gold at World Junior A Challenge (SCH)
AHL Outlook Update, 12/22: Reichel, Guttman Feed IceHogs Wave (SCH)
NCAA prospect update, 12/22: Green Machine rolls on (SCH)
With aggressiveness long gone, Blackhawks penalty killing bleeding goals (Sun times)
RECAPS: Predators 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun times) (Stand)
Kevin Lankinen returns to Chicago on a strong start with Predators: This is my path (Sun times)
Lazerus: As bleak as things are for Blackhawks, it’s actually worse in Nashville (The Athletic)
Why prospect Isaak Phillips believes his game is the right trend for Blackhawks (The Athletic)
Report: Senators Called Seth Jones (SCH)
Musings on Madison, Episode 106 A Premature Discussion About the Future of Toews and Kane (SCH)
Isaak Phillips brings more confidence, spice to juicy NHL opportunity (Sun times)
Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defense structure, just not execution (Sun times)
Alex Stalock returns after 1-1/2 month in concussion protocol: You don’t think it will happen to you (Stand)
Dropout team: Sam Rinzel stands out during World Junior A Challenge (The Athletic)
Europe outlook update for 19/12: That’s Captain Stjernborg for you (SCH)
Blackhawks Bits: Stalock activated, Tinordi placed on IR and more (SCH) (Sun times)
Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 12/19: Pick Your Adventure (SCH)
Luke Richardson’s attention to Blackhawks goaltenders is rare among NHL coaches (Sun times)
NHL99: Patrick Kane, a magician on the ice, sees hockey as few do (The Athletic)
RECAPS: Rangers 7, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun times) (Stand)
NHL GAME OVERVIEW
maple leaves 4, leaflets 3 (NHL)
Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3 (NHL)
Rangers 5, Islanders 3 (NHL)
Capitals 3, Senators 2 (NHL)
Bruins 3, Jets 2 (NHL)
Kings 4, Flames 3 (NHL)
Sharks 5, Wild 2 (NHL)
NHL NEWS
NHL postpones 2 games due to weather (NHL)
Bruins make new policy after signing Miller (ESPN)
Zub signs 4-year contract with Senators (NHL)
Lightning-Sabres game postponed Friday (NHL)
Stars Gerianov takes indefinite leave (ESPN)
Mete’s grandfather killed in mass shooting (NHL)
Kunin out rest of season for Sharks (NHL)
Atkinson misses season before leaflets (NHL)
Sharks Hertl suspended for 2 games (NHL)
Ankle injury ends Hammond’s NHL career (NHL)
Skinner signs three-year contract with Oilers (NHL)
Jenner misses 4 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)
Maple Leafs get Hunt in exchange with Avs for Malgin (ESPN)
Pietrangelo returns to Vegas after daughter recovers (ESPN)
Sedlak released by leaflets request (NHL)
Wheeler out for 4 weeks with lower body injury (NHL)
Watson fined maximum for interference (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
Wright named Canada captain for WJC (NHL)
Luke Hughes Named U.S. Captain for WJC (NHL)
OHL prospect Kazbekov dies, had played Friday (ESPN)
Sources: NHL considers 84-game schedule (ESPN)
New Hockey Canada board asked to correct image (ESPN)
PHF Salary Cap Hits New High: Will Double to $1.5 Million for Season 23-24 (The Ice Garden)
Schedule World Junior Championships 2023 (NHL)
