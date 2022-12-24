Sports
Uganda Olympic Committee, CGU reflects on key gains, energies for 2023
Overview:
The Uganda Olympic Committee established important partnerships during the year, most notably with the Uganda Forest Authority (UFA) with the aim of establishing one of the largest Olympic forests in the Olympic global family. UFA provided 1500 acres of land in Budongo (Kagombe), Muzizi River (Buhungiro), Lakeshores (Bajjo), Kyoga (Namatale) and Karamoja (Mt Moroto) where the Olympic Forest will be created to reduce the carbon cycle.
The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the Commonwealth Games Uganda (CGU) are among the vibrant sporting organizations in the country that have weathered the post-COVID-19 storm steadily and bounced back fiercely to serve the sports sub-sector with aggression.
Speaking at the year-end (2022) press briefing at UOC Headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala on Friday, December 23, 2022, UOC President Dr. Donald Rukare identified a number of key milestones that rhymed with their strategic plan.
Dr. Rukare was flanked by General Secretary Beatrice Ayikoru and Anne Mungoma.
Overall, we look back at 2022 with a deep sense of satisfaction, as 2022 was preceded by the COVID-19 pandemic, he opened his remarks.
Dr. Rukare hinted that nearly 98% of the planned activities in their 2022 calendar were accomplished with all monthly Executive Committee meetings and quarterly council meetings with the members.
The UOC annual general meeting was successfully held in March, which also approved the 2021 annual report, financial and audit reports, 2022 calendar and budget, he added.
He pointed out that all the different committees were all active as they were carrying out different activities that included promoting olympism in the country.
The federations or associations of the Uganda Olympic Committee were also active in basketball, archery, swimming, volleyball, badminton, netball, taekwondo, judo, rugby, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, field hockey, table tennis and handball, among others. We held an inaugural governance and leadership session for Presidents and Secretaries General, focusing on their role (mandate) and Olympic Solidarity’s global programs.
Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)
The leadership and governance sessions for presidents and secretaries-general of member associations were designed to create a platform to discuss ongoing issues; Roles and mandates for Presidents and Secretaries-General.
In the future, these will be made quarterly as other topics such as resource mobilization, commercialization of sports, efficient use of media, new sports policies and others are discussed.
The leadership and governance sessions were also designed to empower our members. Beatrice Ayikoru intervened.
Build capacity:
The UOC participated in a number of capacity building programs with the active participation in the National Sports Forum convened by the Minister of State for Sports Hon Peter Ogwang and his predecessor Hon Hamson Denis Obua.
Extensive input was provided on the draft National Policy on Sport and Physical Education, the draft Bill on Exercise and Sport 2022 and the National Sport Bill on 2021.
In the same vein, UOC organized national capacity building activities for its members, sports associations and beyond.
UOC hosted the annual International Olympic Committee forums for all 54 African National Olympic Committees in Kampala under the theme of Preparing for Paris 2024.
Uganda also hosted a World Anti-Doping Training of Trainers at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel for anti-doping educators under the Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO), aimed at increasing and improving compliance with the WADA Anti-Doping Code.
Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022:
Uganda participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom; finishing fourth in Africa with 5 medals.
We want to build on the results of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Rukare noted.
Islamic Games Konya 2022:
Uganda also competed in the World Islamic Games which took place in the city of Konya, Turkey, winning 10 medals.
UOC strategic partnerships:
The Uganda Olympic Committee established important partnerships during the year, most notably with the Uganda Forest Authority (UFA) with the aim of establishing one of the largest Olympic forests in the Olympic global family.
Uganda Forest Authority has given us 1500 hectares of land in Budongo (Kagombe), Muzizi River (Buhungiro), Lakeshores (Bajjo), Kyoga (Namatale) and Karamoja (Mt Moroto) where the Olympic forest will be created to reduce the carbon cycle.
Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)
UOC also started cooperation talks with TOTAL Energies, Cuban Olympic Committee, Bahrain Olympic Committee, Saudi Olympic Committee and entered into a joint venture with Samrenato International to launch a sports lotto soon.
UOC was active regionally and internationally for, among others, the regional meetings of the Commonwealth of Africa, the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Games, the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), the Assembly of the Islamic Sports Solidarity Federation (ISSF) and agreements with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Sign of appreciation:
Dr. Rukare expressed appreciation to the various stakeholders for a successful 2022.
The UOC committees remain alive and concrete the partnerships. I thank all my colleagues on the Executive Committee of UOC and CGU for their unwavering commitment and guidance. The staff of the secretariat, affiliated federations and associations, the government of Uganda, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the National Council for Sports (NCS), partners and media for the support. We look forward to continuing the cooperation. We are firmly convinced that 2023 will be a year full of sporting promises and activities. We remain committed to serving our members and the athletes to ensure that sports made in Uganda continue to rise even higher. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (OC)
Future prospects:
The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) sees 2023 and beyond as rich frontiers to consolidate their achievements.
Raising their priority and wish list is the key country to build their office and the second OlympiAfrica center (after Busia), implement the strategic plan, hold the annual general meeting, prepare for the Commonwealth Youth Games Trinidad and Tobago 2023, ANOC Beach Games Bali 2023, Olympic Games Paris 2024 and setting up a refugee team.
|
Sources
2/ https://kawowo.com/2022/12/23/2022-in-review-uganda-olympic-committee-cgu-reflects-upon-key-gains-energies-for-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Uganda Olympic Committee, CGU reflects on key gains, energies for 2023
- January 6 report expands roadmap of Georgia DA’s investigation into Donald Trump
- Opera Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner, Music This Week | Culture & Leisure
- Xi reaffirms China’s guiding principle for Hong Kong
- Inaugurating Sukamahi Bogor Dam, President Joko Widodo addresses Jakarta flood control – beritakaltim.co
- Binance Takes Action to End Attacks; The position of the BNBs on the chain remains in
- ‘Babylon’ review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie star in Damien Chazelle’s version of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on steroids
- Best of BoF: Calculating Fashion Sustainability
- US stock market: the best sectors to invest in 2023 and beyond
- Google is hiring software engineers.Apply Now
- 5 points on Imran Khan’s ex-wife
- The head of a Turkish medical group is tried for terrorism