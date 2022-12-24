Uganda Olympic Committee, CGU reflects on key gains, energies for 2023

Overview: The Uganda Olympic Committee established important partnerships during the year, most notably with the Uganda Forest Authority (UFA) with the aim of establishing one of the largest Olympic forests in the Olympic global family. UFA provided 1500 acres of land in Budongo (Kagombe), Muzizi River (Buhungiro), Lakeshores (Bajjo), Kyoga (Namatale) and Karamoja (Mt Moroto) where the Olympic Forest will be created to reduce the carbon cycle.

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the Commonwealth Games Uganda (CGU) are among the vibrant sporting organizations in the country that have weathered the post-COVID-19 storm steadily and bounced back fiercely to serve the sports sub-sector with aggression.

Speaking at the year-end (2022) press briefing at UOC Headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala on Friday, December 23, 2022, UOC President Dr. Donald Rukare identified a number of key milestones that rhymed with their strategic plan.

Dr. Rukare was flanked by General Secretary Beatrice Ayikoru and Anne Mungoma.

Overall, we look back at 2022 with a deep sense of satisfaction, as 2022 was preceded by the COVID-19 pandemic, he opened his remarks.

Dr. Rukare hinted that nearly 98% of the planned activities in their 2022 calendar were accomplished with all monthly Executive Committee meetings and quarterly council meetings with the members.

The UOC annual general meeting was successfully held in March, which also approved the 2021 annual report, financial and audit reports, 2022 calendar and budget, he added.

He pointed out that all the different committees were all active as they were carrying out different activities that included promoting olympism in the country.

The federations or associations of the Uganda Olympic Committee were also active in basketball, archery, swimming, volleyball, badminton, netball, taekwondo, judo, rugby, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, field hockey, table tennis and handball, among others. We held an inaugural governance and leadership session for Presidents and Secretaries General, focusing on their role (mandate) and Olympic Solidarity’s global programs. Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Dr. Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) President Donald Rukare addresses the media in Lugogo, Kampala on Friday 23 December 2022

The leadership and governance sessions for presidents and secretaries-general of member associations were designed to create a platform to discuss ongoing issues; Roles and mandates for Presidents and Secretaries-General.

In the future, these will be made quarterly as other topics such as resource mobilization, commercialization of sports, efficient use of media, new sports policies and others are discussed.

The leadership and governance sessions were also designed to empower our members. Beatrice Ayikoru intervened.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Beatrice Ayikoru, General Secretary of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Anne Mungoma, Member of the Executive Committee of the Uganda Olympic Committee. She is also the president of the Uganda Shooting Association

Build capacity:

The UOC participated in a number of capacity building programs with the active participation in the National Sports Forum convened by the Minister of State for Sports Hon Peter Ogwang and his predecessor Hon Hamson Denis Obua.

Extensive input was provided on the draft National Policy on Sport and Physical Education, the draft Bill on Exercise and Sport 2022 and the National Sport Bill on 2021.

In the same vein, UOC organized national capacity building activities for its members, sports associations and beyond.

UOC hosted the annual International Olympic Committee forums for all 54 African National Olympic Committees in Kampala under the theme of Preparing for Paris 2024.

Uganda also hosted a World Anti-Doping Training of Trainers at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel for anti-doping educators under the Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO), aimed at increasing and improving compliance with the WADA Anti-Doping Code.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Victor Kiplangat with the Ugandan national flag after winning the 2022 Commonwealth Games marathon gold (Courtesy)

Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022:

Uganda participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom; finishing fourth in Africa with 5 medals.

We want to build on the results of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Rukare noted.

Islamic Games Konya 2022:

Uganda also competed in the World Islamic Games which took place in the city of Konya, Turkey, winning 10 medals.

UOC strategic partnerships:

The Uganda Olympic Committee established important partnerships during the year, most notably with the Uganda Forest Authority (UFA) with the aim of establishing one of the largest Olympic forests in the Olympic global family.

Uganda Forest Authority has given us 1500 hectares of land in Budongo (Kagombe), Muzizi River (Buhungiro), Lakeshores (Bajjo), Kyoga (Namatale) and Karamoja (Mt Moroto) where the Olympic forest will be created to reduce the carbon cycle. Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> A group photo for the Uganda Table Tennis Association athletes and officials next to the anti-doping facilitators outside the UOC rings in Lugogo (Credit: UOC)

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> L-R: Aisha Nassanga, Simon Peter Komakech and Barbara Asiimwe at UOC headquarters in Lugogo during the official launch of the #HealthyAtHome campaign 2.0 (Credit: David Isabirye)

UOC also started cooperation talks with TOTAL Energies, Cuban Olympic Committee, Bahrain Olympic Committee, Saudi Olympic Committee and entered into a joint venture with Samrenato International to launch a sports lotto soon.

UOC was active regionally and internationally for, among others, the regional meetings of the Commonwealth of Africa, the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Games, the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), the Assembly of the Islamic Sports Solidarity Federation (ISSF) and agreements with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sign of appreciation:

Dr. Rukare expressed appreciation to the various stakeholders for a successful 2022.

The UOC committees remain alive and concrete the partnerships. I thank all my colleagues on the Executive Committee of UOC and CGU for their unwavering commitment and guidance. The staff of the secretariat, affiliated federations and associations, the government of Uganda, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the National Council for Sports (NCS), partners and media for the support. We look forward to continuing the cooperation. We are firmly convinced that 2023 will be a year full of sporting promises and activities. We remain committed to serving our members and the athletes to ensure that sports made in Uganda continue to rise even higher. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (OC)

Future prospects:

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) sees 2023 and beyond as rich frontiers to consolidate their achievements.

Raising their priority and wish list is the key country to build their office and the second OlympiAfrica center (after Busia), implement the strategic plan, hold the annual general meeting, prepare for the Commonwealth Youth Games Trinidad and Tobago 2023, ANOC Beach Games Bali 2023, Olympic Games Paris 2024 and setting up a refugee team.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Some students from the different schools like to show off their certificates outside UOC headquarters after the Olympism program