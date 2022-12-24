England’s Sam Curran becomes most expensive IPL player | Cricket news





Punjab Kings agreed to pay $2.23 million for the all-rounder in the Indian cricket league auction of players.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history in a player auction ahead of the 2023 cricket season. In a day of heavy spending on Friday, the Punjab Kings paid a whopping 185 million Indian rupees ($2.23 million) for Curran’s return after a fierce bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction in the city ​​of Kochi, in the South Indian state of Kerala. Back to where it all started! Look forward https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 23, 2022 Curran, who was the player-of-the-series in England’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia this year, previously played for the Punjab Kings in 2019. Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it, the 24-year-old tweeted. He is a world class player, said Punjab Kings team director Ness Wadia. He would play in any world XI, any of the top teams, he is that good. He is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world, if not the best. The fast and attacking left arm batsman had a successful spell with Chennai Super Kings but parted ways after a back injury and missed the 2022 edition. The fee for Curran surpassed the previous top bid of 162.5 million rupees ($1.96 million) paid last year by the Rajasthan Royals for South African all-rounder Chris Morris. The record that Morris broke was broken again on Friday, when the Mumbai Indians paid 175 million rupees ($2.1 million) for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. I pinch myself this has all happened, Green, 23, said in comments from Cricket Australia. It’s such a weird feeling to watch an auction yourself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like something when the last call was confirmed. The Super Kings might have missed Curran but signed England red-ball captain Ben Stokes for 162.5 million rupees. Batsman Harry Brook, who made his England Twenty20 International and Test debut this year, became the first millionaire of the day after being signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 132.5 million rupees ($1.6 million). All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh and England batter Joe Root remained unsold. More than 400 players were up for grabs at the auction. The IPL is a huge money spinner, earning more than $11 billion each year by pre-pandemic estimates. In June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sold the broadcasting rights for the next five seasons to global media giants for $6.2 billion. This year also expanded with 10 franchises battling it out in 74 matches, with a final in the West Indian city of Ahmedabad in front of 105,000 fans and millions more watching on television and smartphones.

