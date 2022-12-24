Real Madrid urged tennis legend Rafael Nadal to sign Kylian Mbappé





Kylian Mbappé raised eyebrows with his performance against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored a brilliant hat-trick and played a key role in helping France fight to the end. although Blues were unable to defend the World Cup title, Mbappe’s performance catapulted him into the most talked-about figure in world football today. Naturally, the performance has also sparked the resurgence of speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. After all, the attacker was close to a transfer to Santiago Bernabéu in the summer, but that did not happen and Mbappé eventually signed a contract extension with PSG. In response to the whole transfer saga, Rafael Nadal has recently spoken out for Mbappé. The tennis legend, who is an ardent Real Madrid supporter, has supported and urged the Frenchman The whites to sign it tomorrow. Nadal also stated that he holds no grudge against Mbappe for turning down a move to Real Madrid this summer. I don’t have to forgive Mbapp, in sport these things happen. He wanted to come to Real Madrid, but he was under a lot of pressure and everything was complicated for him. I hope to see him in Madrid in the future, he told AS. Real Madrid were widely regarded as favorites to sign Mbappé, who was expected to leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer. But instead of participating The whitesthe striker chose to accept PSG’s lucrative terms. However, Nadal says he would sign the Frenchman tomorrow if he was in charge of Real Madrid. As a Real Madrid fan, I will sign Mbapp tomorrow, he said. While the Whites were unable to sign Mbappé in the summer, recent speculation suggests the Frenchman is unhappy with the PSG board and may seek an exit from the Parc des Princes in 2023, potentially paving the way for Real Madrid to make a move. to take a step.

