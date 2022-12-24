Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood MCG Selection, Analysis

The biggest question on everyone’s lips ahead of another Boxing Day blockbuster is whether Scott Boland, the soft-spoken 33-year-old, will send Josh Hazlewood away from Australia’s Test XI.

Regardless of the final decision, it’s a remarkable situation that no one could have seen coming a year ago, before the Victorian was named as a surprise, horse-for-course debutant at the MCG with Hazlewood injured.

What happened next will live long in the Australian sport folklore statue, or no statue.

However, it is what is happening now that really has the power to define Boland’s professional career.

Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The biggest question on everyone’s lips before Boxing Day is whether Scott Boland will play. Source: Getty Images

A ridiculous 6-7 on debut, taken at home in an Ashes series, is virtually impossible to top from an individual performance perspective.

But more impressive would be that Boland only breaks through the impenetrable trio of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the twilight of his career on merit.

Boland was never meant to play in the MCG 12 months ago, but with Hazlewood harboring a sidetrain and Jhye Richardson also going down after the Adelaide Test, the Victorian won a shock baggy green.

Injuries aside, part of the reasoning was that Boland was an MCG specialist, regularly playing on the ground during the Sheffield Shield, even during the flat, dark days.

Boland lived up to his reputation in the second innings by claiming six wickets in 24 balls in one of the most devastating fast bowling spells on these shores.

The bowlers gymnast, and a quick turnaround for the Sydney Test, offered him a second cap when few ever expected him to get one.

And then came a third.

And now, with 25 Test wickets at 10.36 and a strike rate of 30.2, it’s a sixth in a Boxing Day return.

So the question now is, how long can this Boland fairy tale last?

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Boland poses for a photo with his family and Josh Hazlewood ahead of his test debut 12 months ago. Source: Getty Images

READ MORE

IPL AUCTION LIVE: Unleash drama as Aussie star pulls out; greats $2m warning for Green

HEARD NOTHING YET: Boland in the dark as Hazlewood sends a boxing day selection message

ID WORRY: Aussie grand bold verdict on biggest boxing day selection debate

Two more brutal displays against the West Indies and South Africa have at least separated him from Australia’s fringe test group of bowlers.

In Boland’s last three innings, he took 7-58 from 29 overs, barely seeing a ball misplaced. And that says nothing about Boland’s ability to send a collapse into overdrive by delivering multi-wicket-overs, as he has now done five times in his Test career.

That metronomic, repeatable action, not much can go wrong, Kerry OKeeffe further explained The sequel podcast. He just throws the stone in a rectangle on the perfect line and length to ask hard questions of batters.

As we saw in that brilliant in Adelaide, if the batsman gives him a wrong answer, he punishes them. That’s his great gift, you have to do well (as a hitter) with Scott Boland. He just consistently hits the seam and goes anyway.

Batters are always guessing whether to leave them or get back in. To me, it’s 85 mph leg breaks and wrong moves. When we replay the delivery on Fox Cricket you see how skilled he is at making the ball go one side of the seam or the other. It’s a gift.

NEW FOLLOW UP PODCAST – OKeeffe: How the Aussie duo rose to fame, the Greens’ IPL dilemma and why the windmill works

Listen below or subscribe itunes or Spotify

Watch the IPL auction live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

If anything, Boland is now Australia’s fourth fastest, but amid Hazlewood’s fitness struggles and Boland’s consistency, there are valid questions as to whether he’s worth anything more.

Hazlewood, of course, has a huge amount of credit. Taking 383 wickets for Australia at 25.13 in all formats will do that.

There’s also no suggestion that he’s a man out of shape. In fact, he’s arguably never been better at white-ball cricket.

But it’s hard to ignore that Hazlewood’s involvement in Test cricket has declined dramatically since India’s 2020-21 visit.

Hazlewood has played just three Tests in nearly two years, just once in the 21-22 Ashes, and once this summer, while overlooking all but one of Australia’s matches in Asia this year.

Minor side tensions were part of the problem, but Cummins’ elevation to Test captain, and Starc’s point of difference with his quick left arms, has opened Hazlewood to a brutal new world of vulnerability.

Now Boland bowls down the house every time he is in Australian whites to further weaken Hazlewood’s position in Test cricket, even if he were to be picked in Melbourne.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Hazlewood is in an unknown position no matter what. Source: Getty Images

It is, of course, a good problem for Australia.

Selectors could choose Boland in Melbourne or Hazlewood, and neither would feel the wrong call.

But that Boland is in talks so heavily with Hazlewood that he may be back to full fitness speaks volumes about the former’s persistence, resilience and commitment to betterment.

If Hazlewood really fell out of favor, he certainly couldn’t do anything but tap his cap on the right arm.

Which way selectors are going is unclear, even Boland has no idea where he is now.

Boland told reporters in Melbourne on Friday that he had not yet heard anything about whether he would play.

I’m not sure. I hope so, but I’m not sure, Boland said.

Obviously I really hope I get to play, but I think we have some big training sessions in the next few days.

Meanwhile, legends are somewhat divided over the Boland vs Hazlewood conundrum, with the latter’s suitability being the deciding factor.

Former Australia captain and selector Allan Border said the nature of Hazlewood’s injury and the fact that Boland is still in top form means no risks should be taken.

It’s a tough one, but I’d go to Boland (about Hazlewood), Border said foxsports.com.au.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Proteas does not stoop to Warner | to chirp 00:51

You’re not exactly sure what’s going on behind the scenes, but Josh is a little suspicious.

He added, “There’s no rush to get Josh back because Boland is such a good option.”

And playing at home and all the history from last year, it’s just going to be a real kick to get the kid to play from the home field. And then you can rethink things for Sydney.

Brett Lee also warned about the dangers of playing too fast after a sideload this week, but leaned towards Hazlewood to get the nod over Boland.

If Josh Hazlewood is fully fit, I would go to Josh Hazlewood, Lee told Fox Cricket on Wednesday night.

Nothing against Boland, he’s a brilliant bowler and gets wickets for fun, but 58 Tests under his belt and 217 wickets in the Hoff.

Dan Christian supported Lee’s position, saying “It would be a really hard decision to leave him out I think, but Josh Hazlewood has some credit in the bank.”