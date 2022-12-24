Discussion: What has impressed you most about Michigan Football’s latest commitments?





It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-changing seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blasting through the recruiting path to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class ranks 16th in the nation. The transfer portal’s Wolverines additions rank best in the country. What impressed you most about the recent recruiting activity in Michigan? Michigan has produced top-20 recruiting classes fairly consistently under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Not that it’s an indicator of much. The incoming freshmen in 2018 ranked 22nd in the country as a class and yet they sparked a revolution when their time came. So what do we know about this new class that shows promise? Is it about recruits or personnel or a combination of both? The major issues of 2020 stemmed in several places, but the coaching staff review is undeniably the direct cause of Michigan’s change of course. But how did that affect those who committed in Michigan? There were coaches out there telling young players all over the country to come play for them and suddenly they were gone. In that moment of uncertainty with new coaches, some people had to take the plunge. For those who stayed committed, it’s safe to say it paid off. There is also the flip side of it. Michigan has lost great talent in the past and that still seems like a problem today, despite doing a 180 as a program. What Still Stuck Michigan on the Recruiting Path? Does it matter if Michigan still gets results? How does NIL continue to influence the landscape? Is something different going on this time? Based on the state of the program a few years ago, aside from the pandemic, how did the signing period feel different than this year, if at all? I speak from a place where there was general excitement for the day and I see Michigan continue to make brilliant progress after not playing since early December. They are still able to push a success story into the mainstream without having to score points on a field. I can’t remember a time when it felt that way. Naturally, the team’s main focus remains on the College Football Playoff, but that’s still a week away. Seeing Michigan’s continued success in ensuring they continue to compete for years to come has led to a personal sense of pride. It was something that was missing half a decade ago to see them reap the benefits of competing for titles even as they landed top-15 recruiting classes. aMaybe it’s just me and the excitement of looming Fiesta Bowl, but that and the combination of success outside the portal and on the path has solidified that the last two seasons haven’t been a fluke. Things that I hoped Michigan could accomplish started happening in all facets of the game at once. So who are you most excited to see play for the maize and blue from our latest additions? Who was Michigan’s biggest hit? How can the Wolverines continue to improve the recruiting process? How would you rate Michigan’s newest additions? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments below!

