The Minaur ready for inaugural United Cup | ATP tour





When Alex de Minaur heard about the launch of the United Cup in Australia this summer, he didn’t think twice about signing up. For me there is no greater honor than to represent your country, said the number 24 in the world. It’s another chance, another chance to give everything we can to hopefully get a win for Australia. I’ll make sure I’m ready to go and ready to give it my all. De Minaur got an early look at conditions at the Ken Rosewall Arena on Friday during a practice session overseen by Tony Roche. Australia have entered a strong Group D along with Spain and Great Britain for the round-robin stage of the mixed team event. It’s going to be great for us to really test ourselves and have great matches before the Australian Open, said De Minaur, who won a whopping 47 singles matches this season. It’s going to be tough, but we like to be the underdog. Hopefully we can push each other, have each other’s backs, come out with great tennis and make Australia proud. Australia performed strongly in team competitions in 2022, reaching the finals of both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup for the first time in nearly three decades. De Minaur believes these results prove Australia are a contender for the United Cup. (We have) shown how strong we are, how much it means to play for Australia and how much pride we have in representing the green and gold, he said. We may not have people in the top 20, but we’re still here to make finals in both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. De Minaur is also delighted to have the Australian team competing in his hometown of Sydney. I look forward to being back in Sydney, back on the jobs I grew up on. It will be good to play to an Aussie crowd again, said the 23-year-old. To have the opportunity to represent our country here at home in Australia will be amazing. Of course, it would mean a lot if we could do some damage and take home the title, especially for our home crowd. De Minaur admits there are some nerves about the prospect of playing mixed doubles. That would certainly be something new to me. “I might be making my mixed doubles debut,” he explained. Who knows if that will happen? We have a lot of great options on the team, so keep our opponents guessing until the last second. Whether selected to play mixed doubles or not, De Minaur is delighted to join Australia’s top women in a team environment for the first time. It should be great fun, he said. We Aussies stick together all year anyway. This will be an even greater opportunity for us to have each other’s backs and really be a tight-knit group. I think that’s the whole foundation for a team to do well, so we’ll definitely be very strong in the team chemistry aspect.

