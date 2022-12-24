FIH World Cup 2023: Full roster of India hockey team





Hockey India announced an 18 member on Friday Indian squad for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 23-29. Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh will captain the Indian men’s hockey team during the quadrennial meeting while Amit Rohidas has been named vice-captain of the side. The final squad was selected after 33 players underwent a two-day trial at the SAI Center in Bengaluru. Krishan B Pathak and veteran PR Sreejeshwho will play his fourth FIH World Cup – third on home soil – have been chosen as the two goalkeepers in the 18-man contingent. Promising youngster Vivek Sagar Prasad returns to the squad after the midfielder missed India’s recent tour of Australia and the FIH Hockey Pro League due to an ankle injury. Manpreet Singh, who captained India to the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will also be part of the squad and will be tasked with ranking the midfield. The striker is a good mix of experience and youth, with Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay joining youngsters Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, who have impressed after making their national team debuts earlier this year. Rajkumar Pal and Jugraj Singh have been named as the two replacement players. “The World Cup is the most important Hockey Only tournament there is. A World Cup at home puts extra importance and extra pressure on this event like no other. Each country chooses the best team they think is available to them at the time and tries to them their team with the best preparation they can, said Indian men’s hockey head coach Graham Reid. “We have also had great preparation over the last two months, including a home game in the Pro League and a very tough tour to Australia against the world number 1. We look forward to going to Odisha and putting the finishing touches to our preparations for what is shaping up to be an exciting and challenging tournament,” added Reid. India has been drawn in Group D and will start the 2023 World Cup against Spain on January 13 in Rourkela. England and Wales are the other two teams in their group. The 2023 edition will be the fourth FIH Hockey Mens World Cup to be hosted in India. India’s only World Cup title to date came in 1975, when they beat Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Indian Hockey Full Squad for FIH World Cup 2023 Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh Forward: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Alternative players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh Head coach: Graham Reed

