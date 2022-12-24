Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard’s fiancé says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who called police to report domestic violence by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard had not strangled her and she never wanted to have him arrested or prosecuted.
Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay following his December 12 arrest on charges of strangling his fiancé, Randi Trew, who lives with him.
In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she was “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard acted in self-defense of her.
“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention to our family, friends and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancé and biggest supporter, I apologize for the part I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration when he broke his glasses caused a physical fight between Chris and me,” Trew said in the statement.
“Chris didn’t strangled me, and I told the police that night. Chris has stated he acted in self-defense, and I’m not disputing that. I don’t believe Chris was intentionally trying to harm me in any way.” “It was never my intention to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” she said.
Leavitt confirmed that Trew, whose name was redacted by police from indictment documents, agreed to be publicly named. He declined further comment.
In a statement, the university said: “We are reviewing Randi Trew’s statement. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university is not commenting on ongoing investigations.”
Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the police affidavit supporting Beard’s arrest, Trew initially placed an emergency call from their home, telling the responding officers that Beard had strangled her from behind to the point where she couldn’t breathe for several seconds, and then bit her a quarrel ensued. physical. The affidavit listed several visible signs of an altercation, including bite marks on her arm and abrasions on her face and leg.
According to the affidavit, Trew initially told police “he choked me, bit me, bruised all over my leg, threw me around and went crazy.”
A separate Austin Police Department report states that Beard told police that Trew had hit him and that he had tried to grab her wrists to stop her. When asked if any punches had been thrown, Beard told police, “I think she tried to hit my genitals,” the incident report said.
Trew’s statement Friday didn’t address several details mentioned in the initial police reports, such as the bite marks and telling officers that Beard knocked her glasses off her face. But her denial that he strangled her could be of significance to prosecutors, as Beard was charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation — family violence, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison if convicted.
A spokesman for the Travis County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million a year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2019, as he led Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game in an overtime thriller.
Texas is 3-0 since Beard was suspended. The Longhorns will play Texas A&M-Commerce on December 27 before kicking off Big 12 play in Oklahoma on December 31.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/35311796/texas-coach-chris-beard-fiancee-says-strangle-her
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bass nixes Garcetti plans to light up Hollywood sign – Daily News
- Texas coach Chris Beard’s fiancé says he didn’t strangle her
- President Joko Widodo Reveals the Current Status of Try Sutrisno, Former Vice President of Indonesia, How Are You?
- 60% of the American population under winter weather alert
- Twitter removes Donald Trump Jr.’s fake image of Naked Hunter Biden with Zelensky
- Charlbi Dean Death Cause: Charlbi Dean: Actor’s Death Reason Revealed Four Months Later, Read Details
- Bihar chimney explosion: 7 workers dead, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
- Bollywood actor joins Pawan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu
- After 54 years, Asoju family rename Oba table tennis tournament
- Edward Norton Really Dressed As Tom Cruise In ‘Magnolia’ For His Tech Billionaire’s ‘Glass Onion’ Flashback
- Anchor says he didn’t know the reporter was on camera due to white-space conditions
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has linked up with satirist Mirza Bilal