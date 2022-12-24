Texas coach Chris Beard’s fiancé says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who called police to report domestic violence by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard had not strangled her and she never wanted to have him arrested or prosecuted.

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay following his December 12 arrest on charges of strangling his fiancé, Randi Trew, who lives with him.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she was “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard acted in self-defense of her.

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention to our family, friends and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancé and biggest supporter, I apologize for the part I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration when he broke his glasses caused a physical fight between Chris and me,” Trew said in the statement.

“Chris didn’t strangled me, and I told the police that night. Chris has stated he acted in self-defense, and I’m not disputing that. I don’t believe Chris was intentionally trying to harm me in any way.” “It was never my intention to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” she said.



Leavitt confirmed that Trew, whose name was redacted by police from indictment documents, agreed to be publicly named. He declined further comment.

In a statement, the university said: “We are reviewing Randi Trew’s statement. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university is not commenting on ongoing investigations.”

Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the police affidavit supporting Beard’s arrest, Trew initially placed an emergency call from their home, telling the responding officers that Beard had strangled her from behind to the point where she couldn’t breathe for several seconds, and then bit her a quarrel ensued. physical. The affidavit listed several visible signs of an altercation, including bite marks on her arm and abrasions on her face and leg.

According to the affidavit, Trew initially told police “he choked me, bit me, bruised all over my leg, threw me around and went crazy.”

A separate Austin Police Department report states that Beard told police that Trew had hit him and that he had tried to grab her wrists to stop her. When asked if any punches had been thrown, Beard told police, “I think she tried to hit my genitals,” the incident report said.

Trew’s statement Friday didn’t address several details mentioned in the initial police reports, such as the bite marks and telling officers that Beard knocked her glasses off her face. But her denial that he strangled her could be of significance to prosecutors, as Beard was charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation — family violence, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A spokesman for the Travis County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million a year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2019, as he led Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game in an overtime thriller.

Texas is 3-0 since Beard was suspended. The Longhorns will play Texas A&M-Commerce on December 27 before kicking off Big 12 play in Oklahoma on December 31.