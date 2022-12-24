English cricket star Sam Curran is about to earn MILLIONS after IPL record

In the world of Twenty20 cricket, any bowler who can stop the batters from swinging their arms and clear the boundary rope to lead their team to victory is a precious commodity.

England star Sam Curran is an expert at the kind of tight, laser-accurate bowling under intense pressure that wins matches and World Cups. It is often a test of both guts and skill – Curran has both in abundance.

The 24-year-old was England’s best player when they won the T20 World Cup in Australia last month, although Curran modestly claims Ben Stokes played better.

English cricketer Sam Curran and his girlfriend Isabella Symonds-Willmott at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards this week in Manchester

Curran was instrumental as England won the T20 World Cup in Australia last month

The 24-year-old is adept at death bowling, the aim of which is to keep the batters from hitting out in the crucial final pitches of an innings.

So it comes as no surprise that Curran has just achieved the highest-ever auction price in the hugely lucrative Indian Premier League tournament.

This is the smartest, boldest and richest cricket league in the world, where franchise teams bid millions for the world’s best players.

On Friday, the Punjab Kings paid a whopping £1.85 million to secure Curran’s services for next year’s event after a ferocious bidding war involving several rivals.

It cemented Curran’s position as one of the most exciting – and most marketable – players in cricket in the world and he is poised to make a personal fortune of millions from this and other short tournaments.

Curran sold for a record $1.85 million in the IPL auction and will earn millions from franchise tournaments during his career

Curran is a deadly accurate bowler, but he has also worked exhaustively on his hitting to now be regarded as an all-rounder. A master of all types of cricket.

He is also a rarity as he enjoys the touring aspect of cricket. The demands on players are tougher than ever, with weeks and months away from home and family.

But Curran and his glamorous girlfriend Isabella – or Issy – Symonds-Willmott have embraced this aspect of the world tour, regularly posting Instagram snaps from different countries.

Issy and mum Sara were in Australia to watch him play for England in the World Cup group stage, before Curran and his girlfriend headed to Thailand for a 10-day rest before the next assignment.

Curran and girlfriend Issy in an Instagram snap earlier this year – she was in Australia to support him during the World Cup

The pair enjoy the world traveling adventures that come with top level cricketers

They also dressed up for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in Manchester on Wednesday night, where Stokes was voted second in the top prize.

After England beat Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup and Curran was named player of the tournament, he was the life and soul of the festivities in every way.

Sam’s father Kevin played cricket for Zimbabwe and Northamptonshire

The party started in the dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground until they were finally knocked out at 1:30am. It was then Curran running up and down the aisle of the team bus leading his teammates in song.

The after-party in a room at the team hotel went on well past first light and it’s probably no wonder England lost the one-day series with Australia that followed immediately after.

Curran is just one part of an extraordinary cricketing family. His grandfather Kevin played for Rhodesia and his father, also Kevin, played for and later coached Zimbabwe.

Sam was born when his father played county cricket for Northamptonshire, but part of his upbringing was in Zimbabwe until the family had their farm repossessed by Robert Mugabe as part of his land redistribution scheme.

In October 2012, when Sam was 14, his father collapsed and died while jogging in Mutare. He was only 53.

This left Mother Sara with no home and no money, so she took her three sons back to England, where they boarded Wellington College in Berkshire.

All three Curran brothers are professional cricketers – Sam (left) and Tom (right) play for England and Surrey, while Ben (centre) represents Northamptonshire

Their natural gifts for cricket were quickly recognized and, remarkably, all three are professionals.

Tom, 27, also plays for England and Surrey, while Ben, 26, represents Northamptonshire.

The sporty siblings also played golf, rugby, tennis, hockey and squash growing up, with plenty of brotherly rivalry – but cricket would win over the affections of all three.

It was Tom who replaced Sam in the England squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup when he suffered a back injury that would sideline him for seven months.

Sam was only 17 years and 16 days old and still studying hard when he made his senior debut for Surrey in a T20 match against Kent in June 2015.

Curran poses with his player of the tournament award after the final of the T20 World Cup

The enforced injury break allowed Curran to reflect on his career so far and where he wanted to go. The fitness work he did to strengthen his body has served him well.

One of the goals he set for himself at the time was to get better at so-called ‘death bowling’, making or breaking deliveries on which short matches swing.

He took nine wickets in the last five overs of the World Cup and conceded an average of 6.56 runs per over, which is excellent – and very frustrating for batters.

“I really enjoy the pressure, I like the challenge of being in that situation where the hitters are trying to hit you as far as they can,” Curran said. The times.

Curran jumps for joy after taking wicket from Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in final

“I try to thrive when the game is on the line. I know there will be times when it won’t happen, but the World Cup was one of those tournaments where it went really well.’

With that can-do attitude, it’s unlikely Curran will feel the pressure to be the IPL’s most expensive star next year and there should be many more to come.

England coach Matthew Mott put it well after the World Cup victory, saying: “There is no ceiling for him.

“I think his batting is more in it too – he’s one of the sweetest timers off the ball we’ve got and he’s a cannon in the field too.

“And all the cricket stuff aside, his character in the group is really contagious. He’s going to be a very, very good player for England and he could go down as one of the greats.’