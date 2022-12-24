Mizzou Football Live Game thread: Gasparilla Bowl vs Wake Forest





LAST Notes from the first quarter Mizzou went three-and-out to start the Gasparilla Bowl, but Barrett Banister recorded a catch in his return.

Wake Forest and Sam Hartman start well and find AT Pratt for a few receptions.

A pass interference call on KAD nullifies a third downstop for Mizzou, and Wake Forest scores on the ensuing play as Taylor Morin catches a five-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman. That pass was a record breaker for Hartman, as he moved to No. 1 all-time in ACC passing touchdowns.

Brady Cook and Luther Burden III converge within a few strides and show a view to the future with multiple double-digit yard receptions. Mookie Cooper and Demariyon Peanut Houston have also appeared in the stats on this disc.

Harrison Mevis caps off a 13-play Mizzou drive with a 35-yard field goal that gives the Tigers their first points of the night.

Mizzou’s offense clicks well in the passing game as Cook has eight leagues for 78 yards. In the run game, however, the Tigers have moved back six yards. It’s time to see if the Mizzou defense can recover.

Johnny Walker and KAD stop Justice Ellison on a 3rd & 1, helping the defense respond after allowing a touchdown on Wake Forest’s opening drive. Wake Forest traps and the Tigers start at their 30-yard line.

At the end of the first quarter, the two teams are nearly identical in total yards, first downs, and plays. The Demon Deacons average over 40 feet per completion. Second quarter notes Cook is sacked at third after failing to find an opening in the field, and Wake Forest begins his first drive of the second quarter at his own 37-yard line.

Mizzou right guard Connor Wood was taken to the locker room and has since returned to the sidelines with a boot on his leg. Mitchell Walters replaced him.

Justice Ellison with a one-yard touchdown carry to extend Wake Forest’s lead. Hartman achieved completions of 27 and 12 yards, respectively, to start the ride, before handing it over to the sophomore who ran back to finish the ride.

A pair of Tigers, center Connor Tollison and wide receiver Tauskie Dove are both on the ground after an incompletion from Brady Cook. Drake Heismeyer is now at the center of the game.

Mizzou calls his first timeout for a 3rd & 16, and the Tigers will be looking for a crucial conversion despite backups in both center and right guard.

The ensuing play goes incomplete to Banister, forcing Mizzou to kick again with Sean Koetting. A 38-yard punt pins Wake Forest on his own 14-yard line.

The Tigers defense takes a stand again, at a time when it seemed essential. However, a mistake on Burden’s kick returns the ball straight to Wake Forest. The call is confirmed, and this is going to be a play all evening.

Mizzou calls his second timeout for a Wake Forest third down, and the Demon Deacons will have the opportunity to increase the damage afterward.

After what appeared to be jumps from both sides, especially for the Tigers, Sam Hartman throws an interception to Jaylon Carlies. The Tigers defense earns an invaluable turnover.

Luther Burden entered the locker room with an apparent injury, likely after the hit he received after the fumble on the punt return.

Brady Cook and Cody Schrader finally hit the ground running with Mizzou’s running game, combining 52 yards on two bearers. Then, using his athleticism, Cook trains from the pocket on a high snap and throws a one-yard touchdown pass to Peanut Houston.

Darius Robinson commits a passer penalty, then Chad Bailey exchanges words with teammate Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The penalty again canceled out a third downstop.

According to Brandon Kiley, Mizzou is now without Luther Burden, Tauskie Dove, two offensive line starts, three defensive ends, and a starting safety via injuries and previous NFL Draft preparation decisions. Tyrone Hopper is also out.

Mizzou, with no timeouts remaining, will receive the ball before the half ends on his own nine-yard line. The Tigers had a few third downs, but ultimately failed to get close to field goal range.

Per Kenny Van Doren, Chad Bailey and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. got into a second scuffle as they entered the locker room at half time. Players and coaches spread the word, but it’s not the look Tigers fans have been expecting from two players who have announced they’ll be returning.

Mizzou won the yardage battle in the first half, also in every phase of the match. Perhaps the biggest weakness for the Tigers is their six 50-yard penalty kicks. Notes from the third quarter Wake Forest starts at his own 25 yard line and Hartman finds Perry on a 3rd & 1 to continue the drive. Perry is up to eight receptions at 86 yards after his 32-yard gain via replay is reversed.

Realus George Jr., who announced his intention to return next season earlier this week, drops Ellison for a one-yard loss in third to force a punt. Brady Cook takes over at Mizzous 17-yard-line.

Cook, despite the presence of a QB spy, continues to set fire to the Demon Deacons with his legs. He rushes to 150 feet on six carries, and he then takes advantage of a rough call from the passerby to push Mizzou into Wake Forest territory.

Cody Schrader with a 14-yard carry on 3rd-17 before Cook earns the first down with another efficient sprint while avoiding a sack in the process.

Burden is back in the game!

Mizzou takes his first time-out as the game clock approaches zero after one second and a goal.

Add punter Sean Koetting to the growing list of Tigers to run from the medical tent.

Cody Schrader rushes four yards into the end zone and gives Mizzou the lead.

Sam Hartman dodges the sack and finds Jahmal Banks for a 48-yard touchdown pass. However, a missed extra point turns this into a three-point game. Wake Forest had not missed an extra point since 2017, a streak of 269 consecutive marks.

Banister nearly pulled in a first down completion, but the Tigers are forced to punt instead. It becomes Wake Forest ball on its own 25 yard line.

Chad Bailey and Josh Landry drop Hartman for a sack and an uninspiring 19-yard kick will give Mizzou possession at the Wake Forest 4-yard line.

Mizzou fails to take advantage of first field position as Cook misses Mekhi Miller in third and the pass to Miller cuts his hands off for an incompletion in fourth. Wake Forest takes over on his own 43-yard line.

A hold penalty, on Wake Forest, eliminates a fourth down conversion and forces the Demon Deacons to punt early in the fourth quarter. Notes of the fourth quarter Mizzou starts again at his own 19-yard line. Cook fired down the sideline to Burden in fourth, but the pass fell incomplete. Interesting play selection there.

Daylan Carnell prevents a wide open third down conversion on a holding penalty that wiped out a first down, and Wake Forest kicks again. The Tigers start on their own 15-yard line.

It’s a fumble touchdown for Wake Forest or an incomplete pass for Cook. Monumental call here for the crew on duty The call is incomplete.

Wake Forest starts on his own 25-yard line after the Demon Deacons stopped the Mizzou offense with a sack from Tyler Williams and a tackle on Cook’s third down scramble.

The Demon Deacons convert on a major third down as Hartman finds Perry for his 11th reception. Hartman follows with his first rush of the evening, a gain of 15 yards.

Mizzou calls his second timeout of the half, seemingly implying the importance of this upcoming 2nd and 8 for Wake Forest.

Taylor Morin strikes again, while Hartman hits the receiver for a 16-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field.

This last drive has been an epitome of Mizzou’s offensive line all season, as Cook is dropped for losses of 11 and 12 yards, respectively. To the delight of Tigers fans, Burden did get the finishing touches on the offense, but was knocked down on the nine-yard line.

Sam Hartman has been named MVP of the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl.

Mizzou ends the 2022 season at 6-7, marking yet another season under .500, while Wake Forest finishes 8-6.

