Novak Djokovic falls to the ground after being hit by a ball in the World Tennis League match | Tennis | Sport





Novak Djokovic fell to the ground during the World Tennis League on Friday when he was caught in the crossfire during mixed doubles while cheering on his Hawks teammates Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa. With the Flyers’ Holger Rune and Sania Mirza leading, Mirza hit a ball that accidentally hit the world No. 5 in the leg and he faked a dramatic collapse.

Djokovic is back on the team Falcons bench for the first time since pulling out of Wednesday’s singles match against team Hawks’ Nick Kyrgios at the last minute after not feeling “100 percent”. And the Serb was in trouble as he returned to center court to cheer on his teammates when he was hit by a ball from doubles icon Mirza’s racquet as Badosa and Dimitrov trailed 0-3. The 35-year-old had his legs stretched out as he relaxed and watched the match, but they landed right in the firing line and Djokovic made a light-hearted joke of it as he hilariously fell to the ground and faked a collapse as his teammates hurried . and pretended to bring him back to life. Former doubles No. 1 Mirza also ran over to apologize and they laughed it off. It ended up being a good game for the Falcons as they saved two break points to hang on and get on the board for the first time. But in the end it was even worse news for Djokovic’s team as they lost the first game 6-2 and were eliminated from contention for Saturday’s final as it is now guaranteed that they cannot make up enough points on the other three teams at the event. JUST IN: Nadal remembers game with broken rib at ‘difficult’ turn

