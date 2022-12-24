Choose drills | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy





Hello friends, I’ve been a full-time table tennis coach for 14 years and there are 2 primary pitfalls people face when choosing exercises. Check out the 2 pitfalls and then watch the videos below… Pitfall #1

They isolate only one aspect of their game and practice it over and over. They just hit the same ball over and over and do forehands and backhands for hours and wonder why they can’t link the service return, 4th ball opening, 6th ball counter run, and 8th ball smash in match play. Pitfall #2

They turn everything into a game situation exercise or just do match play. This is okay, but over time they feel like everything is mediocre and have no obvious strengths. Also, they cannot solve their problems because they just practice everything in general and nothing specific. So what do I recommend? Take 1 hour a day and make a detailed list of your strengths, weaknesses, tendencies, game patterns and write about your best and worst matches. Start now with your strengths. How strong are they? Are you able to set up your strengths with the right service and reception? Are you able to follow up your strengths with extra strong shots.

Now here are the defining questions…

drumroll please…

#1 Are your strengths strong enough?

#2 Can you link them to your other photos? If your strengths are not strong enough, spend a lot of time in 2023 isolating them and making them stronger. If your strengths are strong, but you can’t link them, spend more time on game situation practice, starting with serving or receiving and going through the batting progression and open to free point. The reality is that some of you have great workout partners, others don’t. If you don’t have a great training partner available to play whenever you want, I want you to consider getting a Power Pong robot this season. This robot can do EVERYTHING. It can lob a variety of serve, deep push, topspin rally, smash, and sidespin, all in succession. In addition, the robot can isolate a simple ball and you can get thousands of repetitions over and over again! Whatever your goals are for 2023, the Power Pong Robot can help! Watch the videos below… Link drill:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzGeFm0_6Jg insulating drill:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXPD6nO_Vj0&t If you want a great deal on a Power Pong robot, just go to www.PowerPong.org, they now have robots up to $500 off. In addition, if you use the coupon code “Samson2022” you can save an extra 5% at checkout! Bye!

Samson Dubina

www.SamsonDubina.com

