



The man who derailed Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy game here on Friday learned his skills in the senior division of the Chennais TNCA. It wouldn’t be reassuring to the host that several outstation cricketers are making better use of the TNCA league than themselves. Speak against Sports star after his match-winning six-for on the final day, Andhra off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan: “I am indebted to Nelson [his team in the league]to Srinivasa Raj sir, and the TNCA. He added: “In fact, I only learned to bowl for long periods and maintain my consistency while active in the TNCA First Division League. Shoaibs Chennai connection does not end there. R. Ashwin is his role model in off-spin. He studied 11th and 12th at St. Bedes school and then graduated from New College. Asked about bowling under high pressure in Tamil Nadu’s second innings, Shoaib said, “I enjoy bowling in these situations. It brings out the best in me. He added: I took it ball by ball. I focused on the next delivery and what I had to do. I was not pressured. Carrying a huge burden – two of Andhras bowlers B. Ayappa and Lalith Mohan were injured as the game went to the climax phase – Shoaib said, “It made me bowl with more control.” The pressure brings out the best in me. Shoaib said he used three types of supplies. My off spinner, the one who comes with the arm and the one who holds his line. They have brought me great success. He said: I wanted to get into a good rhythm and bowl in the right areas because there was help from the field. Towards the end, as Tamil Nadu drew closer, I knew it was just a matter of one wicket. Of all his wickets, Shoaib enjoyed sacking B. Aparajith. He can quickly take the match away from you. I bowled the perfect off spinners that went through the gate to cast him. Shoaib then spoke of the inspiring skipper Hanuma Vihari. He’s the reason I play cricket. He is an inspiring figure who fills the players with confidence. Shoaib, a free hitter, pitched an innings of 84 against Mumbai in the previous Ranji match. And his touching 28 here on the fourth day was an essential contribution. I consider myself an all-rounder. And I practice hitting the nets a lot, he said. No prizes for guessing the Man of the Match here in Coimbatore.

