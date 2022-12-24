



Wolverines add seven for 2023 via transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan football program has announced the addition of seven players to its roster for 2023 via the transfer portal. Tight end A. J. Barnerlinebacker Ernest Hausmannoffensive linemen Miles Hinton, LaDarius Hendersonand Drake Nugentside Josaiah Stewart and quarterback Jack Tuttle will enroll at UM for the 2023 season. Barner (three varsity letters) and Tuttle (four) are from Indiana University and both were elected team captains for the 2022 season. Barner has appeared at the tight end in 30 games with nine starts, totaling 42 receptions for 361 yards with four touchdowns in his career. He also contributed to special teams with nine career tackles. Tuttle has made five starts in 15 career appearances, amassing over 900 passing yards with five touchdown passes in his career. The two connected on a 76-yard touchdown early in the 2021 season, the longest career play for either player. Hausmann played in all 12 games for the University of Nebraska last fall as a true freshman and made seven starts—the first true freshman linebacker to start a game for the Huskers in the past 30 seasons. He collected 54 tackles (36 solo) with two for a loss and one sack and added a fumble. Henderson made 29 starts (19 at left guard, 10 at left tackle) in 33 appearances to earn four varsity letters during his Arizona state career. He was also voted team captain in 2022 and started as a true freshman at left tackle. Henderson has been charged with just two sacks on his last 619 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Both Hinton (three varsity letters) and Nugent (four) are coming to UM from Stanford. Hinton has made 16 career starts with a right tackle in 23 appearances and Nugent has started 24 games at center (in 27 games played). Hinton was the team’s most outstanding freshman in 2020. Nugent has been awarded All-Pac-12 honorable mentions by the league’s coaches twice. Both players have started for the Cardinal since the 2021 opener. Stewart had a record two seasons with Coastal Carolina appearing in 24 games with 17 starts at defensive end and buck linebacker. He set the program record with 12.5 sacks as a freshman, three short of the Sun Belt single-season record, and was named a freshman All-American. For his career, Stewart has made 79 tackles (39 solo) with 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/12/23/football-wolverines-add-seven-for-2023-via-transfer-portal.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

