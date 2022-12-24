Buffalo Sabers players caught discussing Emily in Paris on Ice





Pop de Champre! Emily in Paris is so popular that even professional hockey players keep talking about it at work. Two members of the Buffalo Sabers were caught discussing Season 3 of the Netflix series while on the ice in a TikTok video shared by the team on Thursday, Dec. 22. Jeff Skinner asked one of his teammates about the comedy, saying, “There’s a new season coming out.” When his colleague said he had never heard of it, 30-year-old Skinner was undeterred. This season she’s getting bangs! explained the native of Canada. @buffalosabres Did you finish it yet? #emilyinparis #skinner #hockey original sound Buffalo Sabers The funny clip caught the attention of Emily herself, ie lily collins. Well this is a @emilyinparis crossover I didn’t expect, the Mirror mirror actress, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside the video on Thursday. Her costar Ashley Parkwho plays Mindy responded in the comments section with a series of hand clapping emojis. Several other celebrities agreed to share their thoughts, including Jennifer Garner, who wrote, Hahaha biggest compliment there is! . Director Janice Bravo simply added, BRAVO. The viral video wasn’t Skinner’s first time evangelizing about the series. When one of his teammates asked him how in January Emily in Paris is, he replied, it’s a good show. The third season premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, with 10 new episodes following Emily as she struggles to balance her career with her increasingly complicated love life. While the streaming service has reported huge ratings for the series, some critics have criticized the show for its inaccurate portrayal of Parisians, among other things. Collins, for her part, has repeatedly defended the comedy and her character, who is unusually cheerful in an age of dark dramas and anti-heroes. Many of Emily’s qualities, if you put them down on paper, would seem so annoying, she said Nylon in October 2021. To have someone optimistic, smart, and bubbly, it’s sad to think people would look and go, that’s a lot. They are such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can combine that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes is not infallible. The Rules do not apply star also pointed out that the show mocks Americans just as much as it mocks the French. We also mock America, Collins said Glamor in December 2021. Emily is just as willing to share things about where she’s from, and they joke about her just as much as they joke about her co-workers or the way of life there. Season 3 of Emily in Paris now streaming on Netflix.

