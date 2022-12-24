Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Asisat Oshoala… 10 top athletes of 2022

The year 2022 was an eventful year for the sport as thousands of athletes represented their country in various global competitions.

Nigerian athletes showed hunger and drive in various sports, bringing joy to the faces of millions back home.

From the record-breaking stride at the World Championships in Athletics to the podium finishes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom, Nigerian athletes not only obeyed the clarion call; they turned it into a victory tune.

Here are 10 of those heroes who have made Nigeria proud in 2022.

Tobi Amusan

Amusan had a great 2022 where she delivered brilliant performances at the Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships.

She became the first Nigerian world champion after clocking a wind-assisted 12.06 seconds that did not qualify as a world record due to a strong wind of +2.5 meters per second.

The 25-year-old sprinter consolidated her performance with a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before retaining her Diamond League title to round out her season brilliantly.

Eze Fog

Brume remains Nigeria’s most consistent athlete and her heroics in 2022 pushed her further ahead of the nation’s pile of athletes.

She started the year with a silver medal in the women’s long jump at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Another silver medal followed at the WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon.

She then ended her season with a sensational jump to take the gold medal in the women’s long jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.

With a jump of 6.99 m, Brume also set a CWG record for the event.

Asisat Oshoala

Oshoala became the first woman to win the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year for the fifth time.

She also made the shortlist of 20 women for the Ballon d’Or 2022.

The 27-year-old Nigerian won the gold boot in the Spanish Primera Division, despite missing three months of the season due to recurring injuries.

She scored 20 goals in 19 league appearances for Barcelona Femeni, sharing the prize with Madrid CFF’s Geyse Ferreira who scored 20 goals in 27 appearances.

Prefer Ofili

Ofili had a breakthrough year on the track. The 19-year-old broke Blessing Okagbare’s national record in the women’s 200m sprint when she crashed a sensational 21.96 seconds at the Tom Jones Memorial in May.

She went on to claim a silver medal in the same event at the CWG – finishing only behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Good luck believer

She became the first Nigerian woman in history to win a CWG gold medal in discus throw, throwing 61.70 m.

Onyekwere also won gold at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius earlier this year.

Victor Osimhen

The Napoli striker was named Emerging Player of the Year at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.

A few months earlier, the 23-year-old was named the best player under 23 in Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

He is also enjoying a brilliant start to the season for Napoli, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

He also led the Serie A goalscoring tally before league football paused for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Aruna Quadri

Aruna became the first African to rank among the top 10 table tennis players in the world.

He accomplished the feat in May, placing tenth with 1565 points.

The 34-year-old reached the historic milestone after taking another big step at the 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) star contender championship in Qatar in March. He defeated three Chinese players for thefirst African player to reach the semi-finals of the event.

Later that year, Aruna won his second continental men’s singles title of the 2022 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Championship.

Taiwan dead

The teenager had a dominant performance for Nigeria at the 2022 ITTF African Youth Championship in Tunisia.

The Ondo-born player took the U-19 boys’ singles title and teamed up with Samuel Boboye to win gold in doubles.

The 19-year-old also won the men’s singles at the inaugural edition of the ITTF Africa Western Region Championships.

bless Oborodudu

The 33-year-old defeated Canadian Morais Linda to claim the gold medal in women’s wrestling at the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

Oborududu dominated the 68kg category and her gold in England saw her continue the brilliant form that helped her win Nigeria’s first ever wrestling gold at the 2021 Olympics.

Odunayo Adekuruoye

Overcoming the disappointment of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she wrestled for the gold medal in the 57kg class of women’s wrestling at the 2022 CWG.

The win was Adekuruoye’s third consecutive CWG gold, having previously won in 2014 and 2018.