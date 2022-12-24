Exclusive: Patrick Mouratoglou expects Serena Williams’ retirement to be without a shock comeback





Longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou expects Serena Williams to retire from top-level tennis, saying the legend will be remembered for her glory and not the nature of her final moments in the sport. Mouratoglou began coaching Serena in 2012, following her shock first-round defeat at the French Open that year. That had been something of a career low for the younger Williams sister, but with the help of Mouratoglou, she added seven more Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold to her already impressive record. That 10-year partnership gives Mouratoglou a rare insight into the tennis legend and her post-retirement mindset. Tennis Breakout players to watch in 2023: Alycia Parks 19/12/2022 AT 08:31 Serena left the door open for further Grand Slam appearances in her public statements on what was seen as an announcement of her retirement in August. Her reluctance to rule out a return to the sport in the future has led to rampant speculation that her storied career may not be over yet. Despite their collaboration coming to an end, Mouratoglou says he would be happy if she continued her career. Do I want to see her play? I want to see her play again,” he told Eurosport. “Yes, yes, if she enjoys herself on the pitch. She has to feel strong for that. If she doesn’t feel strong, she won’t enjoy. “I want to see her play tennis well. If she can play tennis well, of course I want to see her play. Everyone wants to see her play! In her announcement that she is retiring from tennis, Serena made it clear that she will be moving into other fields, including working in the venture capital field. Mouratoglou alluded to these extracurricular interests as likely obstacles to her return. He said, I think if you’re exceptional at something, and God knows she’s been exceptional, you have to be a little obsessive about it. You have to be 100% focused on the activity or it’s complicated even for tennis geniuses. Serena & Venus Williams play doubles one more time at US Open With Williams leaving the scene as men’s tennis icon Roger Federer in the same year, there could be concerns about the sport’s future. Mouratoglou does not share that concern. Mouratoglou doesn’t believe the difficult final years of Williams’ career will affect her legacy. He said: “I think if she’s happy at the end of her career that’s all that matters because no one will remember the end of her career. “You remember it now because it’s fresh, but everyone will remember what a champion she was, all the Grand Slams she won, the things she brought to tennis and how she made history. The end of her career is an anecdote .” – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis ‘Deep down it really irritates her’ – Why Haas thinks Williams will make a comeback 15/12/2022 AT 3:33 PM Tennis ‘I don’t think so’ – Wozniacki doubts Serena will let tennis return 12/12/2022 AT 2:43 PM

