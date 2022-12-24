Sports
Wilds Matt Dumba made Sharks look like stupid losers
It turns out that the San Jose sharks apparently can’t stand a teammate being involved in a normal hockey game.
During Thursday night’s matchup in San Jose, our beloved Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba laid down a huge open ice hit and had Matt Nieto sit on his blue line. But of course the Sharks went on to cry over Dumba doing a very normal hockey thing and making an opponent look silly. Both Kevin Labanc and Jaycob Megna both tried (and the latter succeeded) to pick a fight with Dumba after, again, something completely normal.
Dumba clearly did not expect to have to answer for the hit. He turned to return his attention to the puck, but was met by Labanc, who tugged at his collar, and then Megna stepped in and dropped his gloves. Since the Wild defender is no stranger to fighting, he eventually accepted, but it was clearly initiated by the Sharks blueliner. Dumba didn’t even have both gloves off by the time Megna tried his first punch, as the Wild defender had to shake his right glove loose before going for a higher cut.
This whole sequence has become way too well known in the NHL in recent years. Someone executes a picture-perfect hit, resulting in no injury, just some embarrassment, and then a swarm of the hitees teammates forms around the batter. It’s silly and stupid!
The context that this whole chain of events caused the Wild to slip and lose control in the eventual 5-2 loss only adds to the frustration, of course.
With Megan clearly when initiating the fight this should have been a textbook example of an instigator penalty and the Sharks blueliner should have been kicked out of play and the Wild should have been given a power play. But no, this was ruled an even fight and it was just two standard fighting majors that were dealt. Naturally, head coach Dean Evason lost his composure on the bench to the two officials for this bone-headed referee and was rightfully frustrated that Dumba had to respond.
If you make a clean hit, you shouldn’t be facing two people before you fight, Evason said via The Athletic after the match. That makes no sense. A man grabs him and he jostles with that man, swinging back and forth. And then another guy comes in and he has to fight for a clean hit. That shouldn’t be in our game. That was the most important point in the game.
With the teams evenly matched, Mason Shaw had his scheduled serve just a minute into the fight and with some energy needed to be lifted and the young Minnesota winger doing his usual hard play, went for a hit on Evgeny Svechnikov which ended as it was the last time he played in the game.
With the ill-timed hit and the knee-on-knee collision that resulted, Shaw was thrown out of the game and the Wild had to take down a one-goal five-minute penalty. And of course, Timo Meier made the Wild suffer and gave his Sharks a 3-1 lead in just 33 seconds in their man advantage.
So, thanks to some stupid on duty and not being able to recognize who started a fight and cast the correct calls, the game slipped away from the Wild. At least we know that the entire Sharks roster is filled with sensitive players grabbing their pearls whenever someone is capable of landing a huge and powerful hit.
