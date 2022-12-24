Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL’s hypocritical gambling policy





Jets wide receivers coach and 10-year NFL veteran Miles Austin has been suspended at least an entire year for league gambling violations policy. It is a clear example of the hypocritical double standards of the National Football League. According to sources, NFL Jets receiver coach Miles Austin is suspending for violating the league’s gambling policy. There is no evidence that Austin bet on NFL games as a coach, but on other sports that violate NFL staff betting policies. pic.twitter.com/n3ACgHXLPA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2022 Austin, who left Monmouth in 2006, spent most of his career with the Cowboys, reaching two Pro Bowls while at Dallas. He joined Robert Saleh’s New York staff last season after spending 2019 as a quality control coach in San Francisco. During that time period, and even before that, the NFL has partnered with multiple sportsbooks that offer legal sports betting in 30 of the 50 states. It is an important revenue stream for the league. This is where the double standard comes into play, in the case of Miles Austin. While encouraging others to bet on the NFL, the NFL prohibits its staff from posting each bet on each sport. Football, baseball, table tennis or otherwise, it’s all the same. Not allowed. So Austin is suspended, as was Calvin Ridley in March. While both sides are guilty of violating the NFL’s gambling policies, there is an important difference. While Ridley didn’t place bets on his own team, he bet on NFL games. Austin did, according to his lawyer not betting on NFL games. He bet from a legal account on table games and other professional sports. There is no indication that Austin bets on NFL games, but he will be suspended either way. No bets allowed! The Friday night, pre-Christmas news dump was deliberately timed. Meanwhile, eleven NFL games are played on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of bets will be placed on those 15 games, legally, and the league will benefit from their partnerships with the sportsbooks that make those bets. But at the same time, Austin can’t bet on a completely different sport that has nothing to do with the outcome of his team or a team he will face at any point in the season. Make it meaningful!

