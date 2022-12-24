Meet Crickets New Millionaires After Indian Premier League Auction

Harry Brook landed a mega deal in the IPL auction (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Getty Images

The financial weight of the Indian Premier League was once again on display during Friday’s auction, where several rising stars became millionaires.

But the headliner was England all-rounder Sam Curran, who has played in the IPL for the past few seasons but was hot commodity after being named player of the tournament and final at the recent T20 World Cup.

He was signed by Punjab Kings for $2.25 million after a bidding war in a deal that made him the most expensive player in IPL history. It overshadowed the $2 million deal for Chris Morris in 2021.

It underscored what franchises were looking for with Curran, 24, a versatile bowler who can bowl through the different phases of a T20 innings.

As he showed at the T20 World Cup, Curran is particularly effective in the death-overs with his shrewd variation characterized by menacing slower deliveries that are hard to hit in a phase of an innings when batters are in full attack mode. He is also a lower order batsman improving.

Sam Curran starred in England’s T20 World Cup victory (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Getty Images

“At 9am this morning I was struggling to find a stream, it (the auction) was not on TV in England, Curran told Star sports. I sat with my girlfriend and her father to watch it. I actually turned my phone off because I thought I was behind and didn’t want to see congratulatory messages.

I saw the bids coming from Mumbai and then Chennai, having played for Chennai before, it was cool to see them (bid).”

The lives of other young stars changed during the auction following groundbreaking deals. Like Curran, 23-year-old Cameron Green was highly sought after for his all-round talent where he can play a variety of roles and is sharp with the ball, particularly adept at delivering threatening bounces due to his great height.

Unlike Curran, Green is relatively unproven at T20 level, though his talents proved too attractive and he is seen as perhaps a long-term investment following a $2.1 million deal with Mumbai Indians in the second-biggest IPL deal ever .

“I pinch myself that this all happened. It’s such a weird feeling watching an auction myself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like something when the last call was confirmed,” said Green.

Cameron Green has had more success in Test cricket than in the shorter formats (Photo by Bradley … [+] Kanaris/Getty Images) Getty Images

Like Green, Harry Brook became an overnight millionaire after landing a $1.6 million deal with Rajasthan Royals. It was a record for a batter with Brooks power hitting that proved irresistible.

He has recently had a breakthrough in several formats with Royals counting on the 23-year-old to become a new batting sensation, having been a key part of England’s momentous Test triumph in Pakistan, where his cavalier approach over long periods has rarely been seen before was seen in the five-day format.

The multimillion-dollar deals are staggering sums for the two-month IPL, poised to transcend a sport where international cricket had always been the cash cow due to its popularity among fans.

After 15 years, the remarkable growth of the IPL shows no sign of abating Forbes reported earlier in the year that franchise values ​​outpaced growth in the NFL and NBA.

With the IPL making dreams come true by making bank accounts fat, it’s no wonder the tournament is so appealing to those climbing the cricket ladder.