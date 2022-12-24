Novak Djokovic says World Tennis League is ‘as good as it gets’





Novak Djokovic put on a show for the crowd at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, but his three-set win over last-minute substitute Sebastian Ofner wasn’t enough to secure his Falcons team a spot in the World Tennis League final at to secure Saturday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion pulled out ahead of his duel with Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday, but was able to get one last action before leaving the event. Djokovic assured that he feels fit and added: Knock on wood, I feel good. It’s probably been the most fun three, four days in a row I’ve had. I’ve had a long career, but this is as good as it gets, the former world number 1 said at a press conference on Friday. Playing good tennis against the best players in the world and having fun, having the best players on the men’s and women’s side, sharing the bench with them, talking nonsense all the time, it’s just so much fun. The Iga Swiatek-led Kites and Alexander Zverev-led Hawks secured their places in the WTL finals thanks to impressive wins on Friday. Hawks vs Eagles Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu gave the Eagles an early lead with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 mixed doubles victory over Team Hawks’ Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In the women’s singles, Elena Rybakina was in fierce form, the Wimbledon champion passing world No. 4 Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1 to get the Hawks back on track. A straight-sets win for Zverev over retired Italian Andreas Seppi secured the win for the Hawks. Kites vs Falcons In the second game of the day, Indian icon Sania Mirza and Danish world No. 11 Holger Rune secured a three-set victory over Paula Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov to give the Kites a 12-8 lead over the Falcons. Swiatek was in no-nonsense mode as she sprinted to a 6-1, 6-3 success over known foe, world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka to bolster Kites’ lead. The pair had toured five times in 2022, with Swiatek prevailing in four of them before Sabalenka snatched their most recent meeting last month at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Djokovic salvaged a win for the Falcons in the final men’s singles, but his team still finished bottom of the table, in fourth place with a total of 84 points, 29 behind table-toppers Team Kites. Ofner was not part of the Kites squad earlier this week, but came in for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was originally supposed to play against Djokovic. WTL table ahead of Saturday’s final Kites – 113 points Hawks – 106 Eagles – 89 Falcons – 84 Updated: December 24, 2022, 4:37 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2022/12/24/novak-djokovic-says-world-tennis-league-is-as-good-as-it-gets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos