Griffins achieve miraculous victory; Is Karlsson NHL’s Best D-Man?





The Grand Rapids Griffins pulled off a hockey version of a Christmas miracle as they overcame a four-goal deficit on Thursday night to beat the Chicago Wolves 8-7 in overtime. That’s the second most goals the Griffins have given up yet won the game. In 2010, the Griffins won a game 10-8 against the Wolves. We told readers two days ago that Christmas came early for the Griffins when Austin Czarnik was sent back to the team and the Red Wings were traded for Danny O’Regan. Both players contributed four points to the Griffins. O’Regan had two goals and two assists. Czarnik scored the game winner 16 seconds into OT. Steven Kampfer, recently sent back to Grand Rapids, also had four assists. Offensive heroics were required. It was because 2021 first round Sebastian Cossa had a night to quickly forget. Cossa conceded six goals on 13 shots in the first period. The Wolves built a 6-2 lead. Jussi Olkinuora replaced Cossa. WARNIK CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/Xycvee64sC — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) December 23, 2022 Red Wings in case you missed it How the Howe kids compare their famous dad Gordie to Alex Ovechkin. The Red Wings consider whether Michael Rasmussen might be more valuable playing on the wing than in the Bob Duff writes about the death of former Red Wings player Don McKenney. The next Red Wings game The Red Wings’ Friday game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed. After the NHL vacation, Detroit (14-11-7) will face the Penguins (19-9-5) in Pittsburgh next Wednesday. Hockey Now Network Boston: Mitchell Miller’s failed signing review is done. Bruins must make changes. Boston Bruins. Florida: Veteran beat writer George Richards explains why coach Paul Maurice kept Spencer Knight in the game Thursday night. Florida Panthers New York: Islanders disappointed with inflated lead in loss to New York Rangers. Islanders of New York Philadelphia: The Flyers’ late flurry couldn’t save them against the talented Toronto Maple Leafs. Philadelphia flyers. Pittsburgh: Evgeni Malkin said the OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was his fault. Pittsburgh Penguins. San Jose: Sheng Peng asks if Erik Karlsson is again the best defenseman in the NHL. He had his third four-point game of the season against the Minnesota Wild. San Jose sharks. Washington: Why was Capitals defenseman John Carlson nicknamed Johnny Diamond? Washington capitals Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

