WTT: ‘World Table Tennis Series Event’ will be hosted in India for the first time, read here to know which city is the host country…





World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced that the World Table Tennis Series event will be held in India next year. It is hosted at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, the capital city of Goa. WTT Series Events is an official professional table tennis series ‘World Table Tennis Series Event’ is held in India for the first time World Table Tennis Series Event: World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced that the ‘World Table Tennis Series event’ will be held in India next year. In India, it will be held in Goa from February 27 to March 5. It is hosted at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, the capital city of Goa. It is the first time that this event is organized in India. On this occasion, the Goa Tourism Minister said that Goa is the biggest tourist destination in the country and I am very happy to welcome WTT to our beaches as WTT Contenders 2023 will be held in Goa as the first event of the WTT calendar. Used to be. WTT Contenders Goa 2023 Highlights: The WTT Series events is an official professional table tennis series featuring top players from all over the world. 48 male and female players will compete in the only main draw in six Star Contender events. Players with the top 30 in the world rankings will participate, and four will be required to be placed in the top 20. Star Contender events also feature a 16-team doubles main draw and an eight-team mixed doubles main draw. There are eight qualifiers in singles and four in doubles. But the host nation gets plenty of wild card entries in both singles and doubles. Matt Pound, MD, WTT, Geeta Nagvenkar, Executive Director, Sports Authority of Goa, etc. were present for the announcement of this event. Stupa Analytics hosts: The domestic sports analysis company Stupa Analytics is organizing the tournament, in which the government of Goa will also be an active contributor. The CEO of Stupa Analytics said on the occasion that we are happy and proud to host the WTT event next year and that we will make it a great event. World Table Tennis: World Table Tennis (WTT) was founded in 2019 by ITTF to promote commercial table tennis tournaments. The first event took place in November 2020 in Macao, China. International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF): The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is the governing body for all national table tennis federations. It was founded in the year 1926, its headquarters is located in Lausanne, Switzerland. ITTF meets the demand for technical improvement for the game of table tennis and monitors the rules and regulations.



