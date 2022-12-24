Sports
KL Rahul leaves on 2 as India shocked early in the 145 chase
read more
then tied Taijul Islam LBW at 1 before KhaledAhmed was last man.
Earlier on Friday, Rishabh Pant enhanced his reputation as the team’s biggest game-changer with a sparkling 93, putting India in a leading position to complete a series clean sweep against Bangladesh on the second day of the second test here on Friday.
Pant, who retired for the sixth time in his Test career in the 1990s, again brought his A game to the fore with a counter-attack that formed the corner of India’s score of 314 in the first innings.
It only helped Iyer on the other hand, who was equally aggressive and a surface that seemed hard to hit suddenly seems to be a willow bearer’s paradise.
Pant literally battered the Bengal spin troika, beating five sixes two on Taijul, a pair on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and one time skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
India were in trouble at 94 for four when Virat Kohli (24, 73 balls) stole another from Taskin Ahmed outside the off-stump channel before Pant propelled the Indian innings.
But Taijul was made to appear pedestrian by Roorkee’s wayward keeper-batter.
Pant hammered Taijul into submission by repeatedly dancing down the lane and either transporting him into the arc between the center of the wicket and the long-on or lifting him across the ground.
The most exciting was a one-handed shot from rival captain Shakib. And it wasn’t surprising at all when he repeated Miraz’s stuff to a maximum of 100 yards in length.
The Bangladeshi bowlers, pumped up during the lunch hour, had slumped shoulders by the time tea was called.
Pantsbeest mode rubbed Iyer well, as he also won Miraz for his first six and duly completed his second half-century of the series with a single.
By this time, Pant pecked one to Nurul Hasan behind the stumps, missing another Test hundred. He was all set and did not come out after experiencing cramps.
Earlier, after misreading the track on day one, Rahul paid the price for his ultra-defensive mentality on a field that offered quite a few corners on opening day itself.
Not once during his 45-ball stay did he look comfortable except for a sailor’s cover line at the start of the day.
Gill, on the other hand, looked more confident, even though Taijul kept his deliveries at good length and bowled a fine trajectory.
The pitch Rahul got resembled a poorer coming in with the corner and then going straight enough to catch him before the wickets. Umpire had rejected the LBW plea, but Bangladesh got the decision in their favor after DRS assessment.
In Gill’s case, it was a more straightforward decision where he was caught perpendicular for missing a straighter while attempting a sweep shot.
Pujara looked confident right up until he got to the crease but with the deliveries stopping and turning there was always the danger of negotiating that ball that would send him back.
Download the latest Cricket news, Scheme and Cricket Live Scores here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/live-cricket-score-ind-vs-ban-2nd-test-day-3-latest-updates-india-vs-bangladesh-match-streaming-scorecard-highlights-dhaka-livenews-6683551.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Influenza activity declines for second straight week but remains high
- KL Rahul leaves on 2 as India shocked early in the 145 chase
- Fashion witness Rangers FC win narrowly
- where is he now NORAD, Google follow location
- Banks in great danger from the earthquake: a study «Khabarhab
- Measles cases in South Africa rise to 227
- Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana cremated with full state honors
- Boris Johnson, Boy George and Kate Moss among buyers and sellers
- Vaccine cuts risk of flu disease by about half, BCCDC finds
- Ronan Vibert, actor of “Saving Mr Banks”, “The Pianist”, dies at 58
- WTT: ‘World Table Tennis Series Event’ will be hosted in India for the first time, read here to know which city is the host country…
- Pueblo men who weave – TIC