KL Rahul leaves on 2 as India shocked early in the 145 chase

then tied Taijul Islam LBW at 1 before KhaledAhmed was last man.

Earlier on Friday, Rishabh Pant enhanced his reputation as the team’s biggest game-changer with a sparkling 93, putting India in a leading position to complete a series clean sweep against Bangladesh on the second day of the second test here on Friday.

Pant, who retired for the sixth time in his Test career in the 1990s, again brought his A game to the fore with a counter-attack that formed the corner of India’s score of 314 in the first innings.

It only helped Iyer on the other hand, who was equally aggressive and a surface that seemed hard to hit suddenly seems to be a willow bearer’s paradise.

Pant literally battered the Bengal spin troika, beating five sixes two on Taijul, a pair on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and one time skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

India were in trouble at 94 for four when Virat Kohli (24, 73 balls) stole another from Taskin Ahmed outside the off-stump channel before Pant propelled the Indian innings.

But Taijul was made to appear pedestrian by Roorkee’s wayward keeper-batter.

Pant hammered Taijul into submission by repeatedly dancing down the lane and either transporting him into the arc between the center of the wicket and the long-on or lifting him across the ground.

The most exciting was a one-handed shot from rival captain Shakib. And it wasn’t surprising at all when he repeated Miraz’s stuff to a maximum of 100 yards in length.

The Bangladeshi bowlers, pumped up during the lunch hour, had slumped shoulders by the time tea was called.

Pantsbeest mode rubbed Iyer well, as he also won Miraz for his first six and duly completed his second half-century of the series with a single.

By this time, Pant pecked one to Nurul Hasan behind the stumps, missing another Test hundred. He was all set and did not come out after experiencing cramps.

Earlier, after misreading the track on day one, Rahul paid the price for his ultra-defensive mentality on a field that offered quite a few corners on opening day itself.

Not once during his 45-ball stay did he look comfortable except for a sailor’s cover line at the start of the day.

Gill, on the other hand, looked more confident, even though Taijul kept his deliveries at good length and bowled a fine trajectory.

The pitch Rahul got resembled a poorer coming in with the corner and then going straight enough to catch him before the wickets. Umpire had rejected the LBW plea, but Bangladesh got the decision in their favor after DRS assessment.

In Gill’s case, it was a more straightforward decision where he was caught perpendicular for missing a straighter while attempting a sweep shot.

Pujara looked confident right up until he got to the crease but with the deliveries stopping and turning there was always the danger of negotiating that ball that would send him back.



