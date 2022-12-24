Alabama football: Bowls get involved in NIL, Tide women win by 64





Happy Friday everyone. We would be remiss if we didn’t point out what the women’s basketball team is doing right now. All they’ve done is win the last three games by a total of 136 points. Thursday afternoon’s 64-point win tied for the eighth-largest margin of victory in Crimson Tide history. Alabama, which won on December 18 by 62 points (92-30) vs. Norfolk State, won 60 or more points in the same month for the first time in school history. It is also the third time the Tide has had two wins over 60 points in the same year. UA had four players double-digit record wins. Karly Weathers started the team with career highs in points (21) and rebounds (6), while adding three steals on the day. Brittany Davis racked up 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Aaliyah Nye (12) and Megan Abrams (10) also reached double digits. Alabama starts conference play at 11-2, though the schedule was pretty soft. They were picked to finish 10th in the competition on media days. Time to see what they’ve got. An Alabama staffer leaves for North Texas. Source: Alabama head coach Drew Svoboda’s special assistant moves to North Texas as Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator. Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2022 There are bowl games for you today, including Wake Forest vs. Mizzu tonight. The loss of Georgia-transferred wide receiver Dominic Lovett, among others, hurts this fragile passing offense, but five-star Luther Burden is still high on quarterback Brady Cook’s agenda. The two will face a Wake Forest defense that ranks 116th nationally in pass yards allowed and 93rd in points surrendered. It may not be exciting, but it’s college football. If anything can reduce bowl opt-outs, ESPN would get involved with NIL doing it. At the Memphis-based Liberty Bowl, a local sponsor is campaigning to raise money for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, also in Memphis. Players from both Arkansas and Kansas have tweets sent with a link where fans can donate and an explanation that half of the money raised will go to the children’s hospital and the other half to players who help with promotion. ESPN, which operates 17 bowl games and several college basketball games, is not yet directly involved in NIL deals related to those events. The company is exploring the viability, application and potential outcomes of NIL for its business, said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. It will be interesting to see where this goes. Finally, Blake Barnett spoke on a podcast about his time in Alabama. I couldn’t take advantage of those two drives, so it was Jalen’s job from then on, he explained. What led to the decision to switch and what was hard for me to understand at that age at the time was the sense of clarity about why things happened. At the time, I found it difficult to understand why I was not getting transparency. In other words, there wasn’t much certainty from Saban or Kiffin as to where he fit in with the Tide. One of the things Barnett was looking for out of high school, he said, was a relationship with a head coach or offensive coordinator. The dude just wasn’t good enough to live up to his five-star hype. That can be a tough pill to swallow for a young player, especially a five-star player who has been recruited by every major program under the sun. That was about it for today. Nice weekend. Rolling tide.

