What Signing Richard Young & Justice Haynes Means





In addition to mounting one of the best defensive recruiting classes of all time, Alabama football signed two of the nation’s best running backs in Justice Haynes and Richard Young. Both members of this electric tandem are considered consensus top-5 running backs. Haynes and Young are complete backs who should bring some physicality back to the Alabama backfield. According to the 247Sports Composite, 5 stars Justice Haynes is the No. 25 overall player, the no. 3 running back, and the second best player in the state of Georgia behind Bama commit Caleb Downs. 4 stars Richard Young is the No. 48 overall player, the no. 4 running back, and the 10th best prospect from the state of Florida. Young was considered a 5 star for a long time before he was recently downgraded to a 4 star, but there is no doubt that he is an elite talent. Surprisingly, Alabama football hasn’t had a 5-star rating in a long time. Top running back in the class of 2019, Trey Sanders struggled with injuries and setbacks throughout his Bama career before recently entering the transfer portal. Camar Wheaton, a 5-star in the 2021 cycle, was on campus for less than a year. He entered the portal under mysterious circumstances without ever playing a down and eventually ended up at SMU. Even Emmanuel Henderson, who was the no. 2 running back in the class of 2022 and a borderline 5-star, was moved to wide receiver upon arrival in Tuscaloosa. Justice Haynes and Richard Young prove to be a duo not to be missed. I fully expect them to live up to their blue chip billing while in Alabama. The pair will have a chance to take photos early, but they could enter a busy backfield. The biggest question is whether all-around defenseman Jahmyr Gibbs will return for another season. If Gibbs returns, freshmen may have a hard time finding freshman representatives. If Jahmyr Gibbs goes into the NFL Draft as expected, Alabama football will still produce three solid running backs. Jase McClellan is a well-rounded defender who began to take the brunt towards the end of his youth season. He has a career total of 1,311 yards and 15 touchdowns and would likely be the starter heading into next season. Classmate Roydell Williams is a very physical back who has thrived in goal-line opportunities in 2022. He has 676 total yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. Finally, Jamarion Miller showed some pop in his true freshman season. Miller ran for 179 yards and two scores at 6.0 yards per carry. With the addition of Justice Haynes and Richard Young, Alabama’s backroom could return to what it was under Coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide could start putting more priority on the running game, throwing three or four elite backs to a defense over the course of a game. Many believe this recruiting class of 2023 is the one that will bring Alabama football back to the forefront. Coach Saban signing this running back duo certainly can’t hurt.

