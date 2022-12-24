Winter Camps in Ohio | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy





Hello camp participants! Thank you for registering for the Ohio Winter Camps! Review the information below and text me if you have any questions 330-949-9230 (Samson’s cell phone). Payment

If you have not yet paid the full amount, please do so as soon as possible by sending a paypal payment to [email protected] Daily schedule

Doors open at 9:30am every day

Session 1 is from 10am to 12:30pm and Session 2 is from 2pm to 4:30pm. Every evening there is optional open play. On Tuesday and Thursday evening there is an optional competition match (free for camp participants and family members). Wednesday and Friday evening there are extra training sessions with Jeff (for a fee). Camp Left

Official Page

Registration form

Current Player List – Week 1

Current Player List – Week 2

Testimonials

Promotional video

Discounted hotels

Things to do in Akron

Sign up page Private lessons

We highly recommend adding a few private lessons during the camps. The coaches are available most days from 5pm to 8pm. To book a private lesson with Chance of Senura, contact Jeff Yamada [email protected] and he will add you to the schedule. Talk to him directly at camp to book a class with Jiri. Coach Samson Dubina $117/30 mins

Coach Chance Friend $40/30 mins

Coach Jiri Martinko $40/30 mins

Coach Senura Silva $25/30 min Two upcoming tournaments

$3,000 Paddle Palace Opens (January 7)

$5,000 Nittaku Ohio Open (January 20-21) Hotels

Discounted hotels Refunds

If you need to leave either camp, we offer a 100% refund until December 26 at 10pm. No refunds are available after December 26. Partner with us! This year the Samson Dubina Educational Table Tennis Academy achieved great results! Athletes of all ages train together daily and improve at an incredible rate! Inflation has really increased the cost of doing business! Please help support this non-profit! All donations are 100% tax deductible! Any amount really helps! All donations will go directly to fixed costs, payroll for the coaches and training partners, and many other upcoming events taking place in 2023. needed to raise $80,000. Thanks in advance for your donation! DONATE NOW

GoFundMe Questions?

If you have a quick question, the best thing to do is text me at 330-949-9230. Bye!

Trainer Samson Dubina

