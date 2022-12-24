Shahid Afridi Appointed Interim Chief Selector for Pakistani Men | Cricket





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the appointment of Shahid Afridi as the interim main selection of the men’s team. Former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are also part of the panel, while Haroon Rashid was named the organizer. The announcement came days after Najam Sethi was appointed as the new chairman of the PCB, replacing former cricketer Ramiz Raja in the role. PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as interim chairman of the Mens National Selection Committee. Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Haroon Rashid will be the Convener, the PCB wrote on their official Twitter account. The PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as interim chairman of the Men’s National Selection Committee. Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Haroon Rashid will be the moderator. — Pakistani Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 24, 2022 Shahid Afridi, one of the most decorated players in the history of Pakistani cricket, captained the national team at various bouts during his 22-year career. Afridi had won the 2009 T20 World Cup title with Pakistan. The all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is in an illustrious career for the national side. Abdul Razzaq joins the former Pakistan captain, another former all-rounder who played in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the side between 1996 and 2013. Rao Iftikhar Anjum, meanwhile, is a former pacer who took 77 wickets for the side in ODIs, making 62 appearances. Najam Sethi, meanwhile, heads a new 14-member management committee that includes former Pakistani captains Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir. The government has given them 120 days to reinstate the department teams in the domestic lineup and form a new board of directors. The government has also repealed the PCB constitution and restored it to its 2014 position, aiming to bring back departmental teams. The current constitution, drafted in 2019, did not recognize department teams. The cricket regime led by Ramiz Raja no longer exists, Sethi had tweeted earlier this week. “The 2014 PCB Constitution has been reinstated. The executive committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be reinstated. The famine in cricket will end.”

