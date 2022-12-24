Sports
SBLive’s 2022 all-state Washington high school football team: 18 different schools represented on the first team, led by O’Dea’s Jason Brown Jr.
The 2022 high school football season was filled with great moments and spectacular performances on both the individual and team levels.
Some players built on their dominant seasons from the previous year and made the list in consecutive seasons, while others had true breakaway years and made a name for themselves.
Here’s SBLive’s all-ranking, all-state team in Washington State for Fall 2022.
Our guiding criteria:
1. Individual Achievements and Awards.
2. The success of the team played a big part in the selections.
3. A player was only eligible in one position.
4. Players selected for individual awards (such as state MVP Jayden Limar of Lake Stevens or Lincoln QB Gabarri Johnson) did not double on the all-state team.
SBLIVE’S 2022 ALL STATES FOOTBALL TEAMS
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM ATTACK
Quarterback: Jake Switch, Emerald green edgeJr. (4A)
Force behind Jaguars’ run to the Class 4A Semifinals, the 4A SPSL co-offensive player of the year threw for 3,287 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Run back: Jason Brown Jr., O’DeaJr. (3A)
State’s dynamic tailback in 2024 was another workhorse, rushing for 1,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to earn co-3A Metro offensive MVP honors.
Run back:Ryder Bumgarner, StanwoodSr. (3A)
The state’s leading rusher (2,486 yards, 27 touchdowns) in 2022 holds nearly every school record after an incredible swan song season.
Run back: Marcques George, Mount BakkerSr. (1A)
The Mountaineers’ late-season surge was led by George (2,419 yards, 27 touchdowns), who rushed for the 1A title game record of 244 yards against Royal.
Wide receiver: Mason Hayes, Kennedy CatholicSr. (4A)
Yes, he caught 70 passes for 1,340 yards and 16 touchdowns as 4A NPSL offensive MVP. But he was also the team’s Wing-T quarterback – and kicker/punter.
Wide receiver: Kyler Ronquillo, JelmSr. (3A)
Fiery 3A SSC offensive MVP did it all for Tornados (67 catches, 953 yards; 683 rushing yards, 20 total TDs), including “grab” for 3A title game glory.
Wide receiver: Jabez Woods, Graham KapowsinJr. (4A)
The talent pool for catching passes in 4A SPSL was deep – with Woods (70 catches, 946 yards, 10 TDs; two team special scores) the top big-play threat of them all.
Tight end: Tucker Ashcraft, O’DeaSr. (3A)
Caught every pass thrown to him (19 receptions, 335 yards, four TDs) and was the team’s best blocker on a first offense. Signed with Wisconsin.
Offensive Lineman: Micah Banuelos, Kennedy CatholicSr. (4A)
State’s 2023 top lineman prospect was also the most physical blocker around at left tackle – and 4A NPSL Offensive Lineman of the Year signed to USC.
Offensive lineman: Zeke Luchi, EnumclawSr. (2A)
Hornets won’t get close to 2A’s semifinals without this group of trench warriors, anchored by this triple, full 2A SPSL center in the middle of it.
Offensive lineman: Heather Ozaeta, Mount SiSr. (4A)
With its massive frame and nimble footwork, this all-4A KingCo offensive tackle is exactly what the University of Oklahoma recruits annually.
Offensive lineman: Ashton Tripp, KennewickSr. (3A)
When you faced the Lions, you had to deal with a huge offensive line, led by this WSU signer, who was co-lineman of the year in the MCC.
Athlete: Trey Leckner, Glacier peakSr. (4A)
It might have been a disappointing end to the Grizzlies’ season, but this WSU signing was electric (28 catches, 557 yards, 13 TDs; two more rushing scores).
Hybrid: Leo Pulala, Lakes (3A)
Another great two-way player, this WSU signer (762 rushing yards, 19 TDs; 391 receiving yards, seven scores) was a nuisance at tailback and Wildcat quarterback.
Hybrid: Dorian Thomas, KentridgeSr. (4A)
The 4A NPSL Player of the Year performed every night – mostly under center (1,200 passing yards, 18 total offensive TDs). Signed in Arizona as a tight end.
substitute: Luke Scoma, BellevueJr. (3A)
Emerging D1 prospect was big in 3A playoffs with perfect onside kick, game-winning 44-yard field goal to beat Lincoln. Also had 35 touchbacks on kickoff in 2021.
ALL STATES FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman: Dallas Afalava, Rainier beachSr. (3A)
Ask any 3A Metro coach and this was the most disruptive line-of-scrimmage dynamo in the league. Named end-of-season defense lineman of the year.
Defensive Lineman: Owen Coomes, EastlakeSr. (4A)
Heart and soul of Wolves defense, the two-time 4A KingCo lineman of the year was the driving force driving the interior (73 tackles, 6.5 TFL).
Defensive Lineman: Sofia Hammou, North KitsapSr. (2A)
Two-time 2A Olympic League defensive MVP used his natural wrestler leverage to dominate blockers (75 tackles, 38 TFL, 13 sacks) to lead Viks to the title game.
Defensive Lineman: Jacob Lane, Emerald green rimSr. (4A)
Offenses always had to know where this UW signer came off the rim, and 4A SPSL Defensive Lineman of the Year still ate a lot (45 tackles, six sacks).
Linebacker: Dylan Allred, RoyalSr. (1A)
Led the Knights to their 11th state title as a quarterback, but he’s always been a better tackler as an inside linebacker – and a 1A SCACA first-teamer (124 tackles, 10 TFL).
Linebacker: Lane Heringa, LyndenSr. (2A)
The two-way engine behind the Lions’ state title repeat, the defensive MVP of the 2A Northwest Conference was unstoppable (91 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks, two INTs).
Linebacker:George Kruger, BellevueSr. (3A)
Not the greatest man out there, but his sideline-to-sideline pursuit and steady tackling garnered consecutive seasons as 3A KingCo defensive MVP.
Linebacker: David Lene, eastern catholicJr. (3A)
Oh, that wavy hair. And oh, those big hits. Once again, the Crusaders defense was tough to move on – and this all-3A Metro first-teamer was a big reason why.
linebacker: Jalen Salavea, Sky viewSr. (4A)
Skyview coach Steve Kizer noted that this 4A GSHL Defensive Player of the Year may be the most physical player in the state. Opposing running backs would agree.
Defensive back: T. J. Crandall, HorizonSr. (4A)
Spartans came out of nowhere to win 4A KingCo – and this fast-moving signer from Colorado State was vital to the team’s secondary play.
Defensive back: Andre Piper-Jordan, Federal roadSr. (4A)
Few quarterbacks dared throw to the Oregon State cornerback signer as he allowed one catch and was named 4A NPSL all-purpose MVP.
Defensive back: Caleb Presley, Rainier beachSr. (3A)
The state’s top 2023 recruit once again terrorized wide receivers with elite pass-defense skills, and 3A Metro co-defensive MVP goes to UW.
Defensive back: Gabe Tahir, KamiakinSr. (4A)
He is tall. He has long arms. And he knows where the ball is before the receiver does—a big reason why Boise State nabbed the MCC’s defensive MVP.
Hybrid: Ishaan Daniels, BellevueSr. (3A)
More known for his big plays as a wingback on offense, Daniels was equally effective wherever he was in secondary (all-3A KingCo safety, cornerback).
Hybrid: Isaac Redford, the StevensmeerSr. (4A)
This all-4A Wesco cornerback (seven INTs) was a defensive stop on defense and also moved to safety as Vikings played run-oriented offenses.
punt: Troy Petz, LyndenSr. (2A)
Averaging nearly 40 yards per kick, but his legs in all three phases (kicker, receiver, defensive back) made him more than just a special teams asset.
—
FAIR MENTION
quarterback: Holden Bea, Washougal (2A)
quarterback: River Lien, Glacier Peak (4A)
Quarterback: Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside (4A)
Quarterback: Boen Phelps, Freeman (1A)
Run Back: Sonny Asu, Othello (2A)
Run Back: Brock Beaner, Anacorte (2A)
Run Back: Blake Borup, Eastlake (4A)
Run Back: Isaiah Carlson, Ferndale (3A)
Run Back: Scottre Humphrey, Rainier Beach (3A)
Run Back: Emmit Otero, Enumclaw (2A)
Run Back: Jimmy Rush, Southridge (3A)
Wide receiver: Drew Carlson, Olympia (4A)
Wide receiver: Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge (4A)
Wide receiver: Tanner Schuster, Richland (4A)
Wide receiver: Logan Sloman, North Kitsap (2A)
Wide receiver: Quay Smith, Chiawana (4A)
Wide receiver: David Wells, Lakes (3A)
Tight end: Hogan Hansen, Bellevue (3A)
Tight end: Calvin Mikkelsen, bank of Nine Mile Falls (1A)
Offensive Lineman: Isendre Ahfua, O’Dea (3A)
Offensive Lineman: Landen Barger, Yelm (3A)
Offensive Lineman: Kyle Cox, Eatonville (1A)
Offensive Lineman: Trevor Hoopes, Southridge (3A)
Offensive Lineman: Kyle Martin, Sumner (4A)
Offensive Lineman: Trey Meredith, Lincoln of Tacoma (3A)
Offensive Lineman: Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside (3A)
Athlete: Ashton Demarest, Napavine (2B)
Athlete: Amari Goodfellow, Maroon (3A)
substitute: Caden Lawlor, Seattle Prep (3A)
—
FAIR MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman: Quay Eldridge, Lynden Christian (1A)
Defensive Lineman: Ty Evans, Skyview (4A)
Defensive Lineman: Detton Jenks, Royal (1A)
Defensive Lineman: Jake Mason, Ferndale (3A)
Defensive Lineman: Daniel Matagi, WF West (2A)
Defensive Lineman: Luke Miller, Gonzaga Prep (4A)
Defensive Lineman: Brady Phillips, Kelso (3A)
Defensive Lineman: AJ Tanupo, Eastside Catholic (3A)
Linebacker: Wyatt Bartoff, Ridgefield (2A)
Linebacker: Judah Bishop, Chiawana (4A)
linebacker: Neo Medrano, Prosser (2A)
linebacker: Michael Montgomery, Garfield (3A)
linebacker: ZyZy Sayavong, Lincoln of Tacoma (3A)
linebacker: Sam Speer, Camas (4A)
linebacker: Kalani Steward, Richland (4A)
Linebacker: Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan (2B)
linebacker: Ray Wright, Yelm (3A)
Defensive Back: Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way (4A)
Defensive Back: Kyle Chen, Mountain View (3A)
Defensive back: Gentz Hilburn, Lewis and Clark (4A)
Defensive Back: Jonathan Landry, Evergreen of Vancouver (3A)
Defensive Back: Kian McDonald, O’Dea (3A)
Defensive Back: Kyson Thomas, Moses Lake (4A)
Defensive Back: Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake (3A)
Defensive Back: Tyson Weaver, Eastside Catholic (3A)
Hybrid: Wyatt Gordon, Puyallup (4A)
Hybrid: Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley (1A)
Hybrid: Markan McCraney, Highline (2A)
punt: Ethan Ouchi, Camas (4A)
|
