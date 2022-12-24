Team Eagles, owned by BLS International, participate in





DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team Eagles, owned by BLS International Services Ltd., will participate this season in the World Tennis League taking place December 19-24, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai . World Tennis League is an exemplary mix of sport and entertainment, making for a unique experience, featuring world-renowned tennis players and some of the leading artists from around the world. The lineup of players includes legendary player Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Dominic Thiem who is ranked No. 3 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals , and among others Anett Kontaveit, the highest ranked Estonian player in history. The league will follow a format never seen before by dividing these players into four different teams: Eagles, Kites, Hawks and Falcons. These competitions are followed by immersive concerts from DJs and artists such as Tiesto, NE-YO, WIZKID, Mohammad Ramadan, Deadmaus and Armin Van Buuren. Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, the Joint Managing Director of BLS Internationalhas been quoted as saying, “BLS International is a trusted global technology-enabled provider of consular and digital visa services, and we are among the top three players in the said domain. At BLS International, we have always believed in continuously expanding our horizons and developing a global network between different countries, cultures and communities With that vision we embark on this exciting journey to be part of the premier World Tennis League with our team, the Eagles!exciting competition, against my team Nick, Rohan , Caroline, Bianca and Andreas, may you all soar victoriously high, like an eagle, as you keep your eye on the championship. , on this one I wish you all the best!” About BLS International BLS International Services Limited (“BLS International”), a member of the exclusive club of Indian Unicorns and a trusted global technical service provider to governments and citizens, has an impeccable reputation for setting standards in visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as “India’s Most Valuable Companies” by Business Today Magazine, “Best under a Billion” company by Forbes Asia, and ranked among “Fortune India’s Next 500 Companies”. BLS International recently hit the $1 billion market cap. Contact details:

Ekta Bhaskar

Global Head Corporate Communications

Related images Figure 1: Team Eagles, owned by BLS International, compete in the First World Tennis League The lineup of players includes legendary player Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Dominic Thiem and Anett Kontaveit.

