World-class British cricket exporters look forward to a big win for India





The UK’s iconic cricket exports could get a boost from the new free trade deal

The latest round of talks kicked off by the Commerce Minister ends positively in New Delhi

Comes as England T20 World Cup winning men’s players took part in the Indian Premier League auction for next season yesterday (Friday 23 December) Exports of cricket bats and pads from the UK to India could get a big boost next season thanks to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. The final round of negotiations on the deal, which was personally kicked off by the Commerce Minister, was completed last week in New Delhi. The agreement aims to reduce red tape and tariffs for businesses, including a reduction in the current 20% tariff on cricket bats and pads made in the UK. Any discount could benefit iconic British brands like Gunn & Moore, whose bats are used by English captain Ben Stokes and have traded with India for over a century. The Nottingham-based company, which uses English willow in its bats and exports both wooden bat slits and fully made bats to India, welcomed the negotiations and said tariff reductions would help its business. British exports to India of English willow, which is bought by Indian companies to make bats used by players at all levels of the game, were worth more than $6 million annually between 2018 and 2020 and are currently subject to a tariff of 10%. A free trade deal could see these taxes reduced or even eliminated altogether, along with a range of duties on other exports that would help UK companies expand into an economy that will become the world’s third largest by 2050. The final round of negotiations was completed a week ahead of yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction (Friday, December 23), with the teams bidding for players like Stokes and some of his England ICC T20 Mens World Cup-winning teammates to represent them in the upcoming season. Exports Secretary Andrew Bowie said: English cricket is justifiably proud of its world champions, but also of our brilliant exports, such as the willow that helps bats reach borders around the world. We look forward to concluding a modern, ambitious trade deal with India that will help UK exporters of all types meet their sales targets and build on the increasing amount of UK goods and services sold to India, worth £12bn in the 12 months until the end of June. Gunn & Moore sales director Richard Lowy said: Gunn & Moore Cricket are fully behind a trade deal between the UK and India and look forward to a very positive outcome for both countries. Clare Connor, interim CEO of England and Wales Cricket Board, said: England and India have long shared a passion for cricket that extends beyond the boundaries of the game. We are lucky to have a game that can not only inspire millions of people in both countries, but that creates opportunities to compete and learn from each other in major tournaments like the IPL and brings us all closer together. Board of Control for Cricket in India Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah said: Since 1932, when India played its first ever Test against England at Lords, the cricket ties between India and the UK have only grown stronger every year. Although India enjoys huge support in England, the England players are the crowd favorites in India and are definitely on the must buy lists of IPL franchises. The current trade relationship between the UK and India is already worth over $29 billion and investment between the UK and India supports nearly half a million jobs in both countries.

