Washington Football Transfer Portal Tracker 12.23.22 Update

If you missed the first edition of the transfer portal tracker, you can find it here. It includes an explanation of the rating system used, so I’m not going to repeat it here. No time. A score of around 60.0 is generally the lower limit for a transfer who you can expect to come in and be a starter/advanced player.

Washington’s Portal Haul

The portal has been very busy for the last 10 days since my last update. I had about 15 names to watch for the Huskies at that point and 6 of them signed with Washington on Wednesday. A 7th name that was off the radar finally signed on Thursday. I’d like to think of the success rate as kind of a great achievement, but some of them, like Germie Bernard, had obvious ties to Washington, and some, like Joe Moore III, had tweeted UW’s interest in putting them on my radar. Still, a good first show for the inaugural Husky Watch tracker.

Now we can take stock of how well Washington actually did (they could still add more through the portal, but the vast majority should happen now). Based on both my rankings and the profile of the players, I think we can split the additions into 4 levels.

INSTANT STARTER – Oklahoma state CB Jabbar Muhammad (Grade 77.2)

There’s no question that UW’s latest and most unremarkable acquisition is also its most important. Muhammad started every game for a team that was ranked for much of the season and made honorable mention All-Big 12. He tied for 3rd best coverage at Pro Football Focus among Big 12 cornerbacks. That total would have been 5th in the Pac-12, just behind likely first-round first-rounder Christian Gonzalez of Oregon. Mohammed is the only player UW brought in who was a clear above-average starter at a power conference level and should be able to step in without worrying about projecting as at least an average starter for Washington. And that it comes in the position of top concern for Washington heading into the off-season is a nice added bonus.

YOUNG BUT TALENTED- Arizona state RB Daniel Lion (75.7) and michigan state W. R. Germie Bernard (71.6)

Ngata has 2 more years in college than Bernard, but the fact remains that these are a pair of mid-4 star skill position players who didn’t get a chance to start at their previous school. At Arizona State, Ngata has played behind a 2nd team and 1st team all-conference player at running back for the past 2 years. That means he could be pretty good and still not get as many carriers as most programs. Their running style is not the same, but Ngata’s production so far in his career is almost identical to Sean McGrew’s at the same stage. If Ngata can come in and match McGrew at least then I think Dawg fans will be happy with the pickup.

Bernard is of course an interesting case because of the whole element of commitment, decommitment, play each other, transfer back, play each other again, which is almost certainly unique in early portal history. Even though Bernard didn’t start out as a true freshman, he played about 5x as many snaps as you would expect for the average freshman player. He hasn’t shown anything in his time at Michigan State to suggest he can’t be the high-level contributor we expected when he first signed with UW in December. Especially considering how Deboer and Grubbs’ system seemingly upped the game of Odunze, McMillan and Polk.

VETERAN DEFENSIVE DEPTH – Arizona State Edge Joe Moore III (66.0), USC LB Ralen Goforth (58.0);

Moore was above my 60.0 threshold for someone who could reasonably come in and expect to start for most teams. However, he comes to a team in Washington that will already have Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui on the fringe. Still, the Huskies like to rotate in that position and 3 guys played heavy minutes last year plus a 4th a consistent 10-12 snaps per game. Moore played his best game of the year against the Huskies, which makes this a little concerning (Aaron Dumas anyone?), but he was at least an average Pac-12 starter last year and gives the Dawgs experienced depth at worst .

It’s a slightly different story for Goforth. His PFF grades are pretty bad from USC and that’s why he doesn’t get a starter grade despite being hired fairly high and playing a lot of games for the Trojans. It is possible that he will come in and start at UW, but it is much more likely that he will be a veteran who raises the floor of the linebacker unit when injuries occur.

LOWER LEVEL LOTTERY TICKETS – Cal Poly TE Josh Cuevas (58.3), Sioux Falls Edge Zach Durfee (56.7)

Washington brings in a few players who are moving up the league quite a bit. The most translatable would have to be Josh Cuevas who comes from the FCS level but played in the tough Big Sky. The best game of his career came in the penultimate game of the season against eventual semifinalist Montana State when he caught 9 of 10 targets for 129 yards and 2 TDs. With 3 more years of eligibility left, he has the chance to compete for the 3rd tight finish behind Culp/Westover this year and then play a major role in 2024 once both graduate.

The bigger question mark is Durfee, who has a compelling story about why he may have been extraordinarily overlooked, but he also only has one year of film at D-2 level. I didn’t have quick counts and PFF numbers because they don’t cover D-2, so I had to make some guesses based on his counting stats. That means my system isn’t essentially set up to account for D-2 transfers, and if Durfee becomes a star or a failure, I wouldn’t be particularly surprised. But with 3 more years of eligibility and recognizably high potential, he’s a worthy pick.

Pac-12 2023 Transfer Portal Stand

At this point, I’ve tied the Huskies as essentially 2nd in the Pac-12 and 3rd overall in the transfer portal when you consider not only what they’ve gained, but also what they’ve lost. My cutoff period includes Emeka Megwa and Jordan Lolohea as losses, but the only real potential contributor the Huskies saw leave was safety Cam Williams (Georgia Southern). And the way his season went made it clear that despite some previous success, the new staff didn’t think he was a base-level player in their system.

A word of warning, though, that this is probably the pinnacle for Washington’s rank. The Dawgs currently have 91 players on scholarship. No one has declared early for the draft. That means at least 6 more players need to enter the portal to make room and that goes up to 8 if UW puts their walk-on kicker and punt on a fair. On that note, expect a flurry of activity after the bowl game. Although we may not see the average number of outgoing players go up if the transfers continue to come mainly from guys buried on the depth chart.

Colorado takes the award for my #1 portal team in the Pac-12 this season so far in a reversal from last year when they were 12th (TCU is currently #1 overall with only one portal participant so far leading up to their CFP game, but 4 major additions). The Buffs have both my #1 and #2 overall players in the portal with CB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders following Deion from Jackson State.

I’ll admit I think my system has the potential to overestimate legitimate FBS prospects starting out at the FCS level. PFF figures and quick counts do not take into account the differences in level of competition. Normally when someone is dominating at FCS their transfer rank is kept low as they probably weren’t as highly rated as a recruit. When an elite recruit chooses to play FCS and immediately dominate, there really is no adjustment that explains the difference between starting out as a true freshman at Jackson State vs. Florida state. It will be something to watch for next year’s transfer rankings if Hunter and/or Sanders struggle in Colorado.

UCLA is the other school essentially tied with the Huskies as they brought in 5 potential starters each with between a 60.9 and 68.1 transfer rate. They’ve also only lost one major point with DL Tyler Manoa (67.9) as everyone else entering the portal has never or barely played for the Bruins despite being there for a while.

Technically, Oregon leads in average inbound recruiting rank. That may be an undersell, even though many outlets with a more subjective rating system have Rhode Island OL Ajani Cornelius (66.8) as a top-5 portal player. There’s a chance Alabama CB Khyree Jackson (63.8) will come off the bench, but otherwise it probably added a starting receiver, linebacker and 2 O linemen for Oregon so far. Of their 16 exits to the portal, only 4 have joined a power conference school so far, though a 5th will likely eventually do so.

Another quick way to review the activity in the portal so far is this handy chart.

Teams in the top right corner are the ones that brought in more talent than the average team and didn’t lose as much either. Your list of portal winners should come from this quadrant that has from the Pac-12: Washington, UCLA, USC, and Colorado (barely).

Bottom right teams are the ones that somehow haven’t done much of the portal and from the Pac-12 includes Utah and Oregon state.

Top left teams have been very busy in the portal with a lot of turnover that can be interpreted as good or bad depending on the unique circumstances at each school. Those Pac-12 schools are: Arizona State, Oregon, and Cal.

Finally, on the bottom left, are the schools that have gotten tons of hits through the portal, but haven’t brought in much talent to replace them. If you’re looking for your portal losers list, it should come from this quadrant. The Pac-12 nominees are: Stanford, Arizona and the state of Washington.

***

If you want to see all the rankings for yourself, you can scroll through them and head over to the dashboard to look in a larger browser.