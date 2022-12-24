Canmore’s hockey coach brought offensive contact to the Canada West staff

Our team is built on the identity of the Western Canadian way of hard play and character players.”

CORNWALL – Evan McFeeters helped bring the firepower to Canada West.

McFeeters, from Canmore, made his international coaching debut at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ont., December 11-18, with teams from Sweden, the United States and Latvia to help raise awareness of Canada’s junior A players.

Against powerhouses of future NHL talent, the underdog Canada West finished fourth in the tournament, being knocked out 3-2 by the Swedes in a bronze medal game on Sunday (Dec. 18).

“That game could have gone either way,” says Canada West assistant coach McFeeters. “Two countries and two teams that were probably good enough to win gold, and unfortunately one of them had to go home empty handed and that was us.”

Canada East won silver after losing 5-2 to the USA in the gold medal game at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Canada West’s invitees came from AJHL, SJHL, MJHL and SIJHL. Rebecca Kuresh of the Canmore Eagles was named as Canada West’s athletic therapist.

When selected to the coaching staff, McFeeters, who is the head coach of the AJHL’s Sherwood Park Crusaders, was an integral part of the team’s power play blueprint and instilled an offensive spirit in the coaching staff.

McFeeter’s power play schemes proved to be a powerful mix. Canada West had the most efficient man advantage of the tournament, scoring the most goals (10) and achieving the best percentage (33 percent).

The second best power play was USA, which was 8-for-29 at 28 percent.

In tournament goals, Canada West (27) was second only to the US (31).

Last season, as an assistant coach with the Brooks Bandits, McFeeters helped lead the club to the AJHL’s Inter Pipeline Cup and the Centennial Cup of the National Junior A Championship.

The team finished the year with a power play efficiency of 35.3 percent – the best in the league for more than 10 years.

“I think they’ve identified my strengths as the offensive side of the game,” McFeeters said. “For the past few years the power play has been carried out in Brooks and now in Sherwood Park.”

Canada West started the tournament by stomping over the US, Canada East and Latvia. It was a huge morale boost for the team, McFeeters said.

“Our team is built on the identity of the Western Canadian way of hard play and character players,” said McFeeters. “Basically we have two lines that can provide some offensive and firepower and are our power play guys, and then a group of forwards that can be very nasty to play against.”

Canada West’s high finished tied for the top of the preliminary round and did not carry over to the semifinals and bronze medal games.

In the semi-final on December 17, Canada East beat its compatriots 4–1 to lead to a bronze medal game against Sweden.

“Our momentum was so high in the first few games of the round robin and how hard we played,” said McFeeters. “When it came to that third game in four nights I think we didn’t have much in the tank and after that we were just chasing the game.”

Canada West also played Sweden in the final game of the preliminary round, losing 5–3 after Swedish goalkeeper Noah Erliden had the “performance of the week” with 37 saves.

Three days later, when the two hockey nations clashed again, penalties hurt Canada West in the bronze medal game after Sweden scored twice on the power play.

Canada West’s Aiden Fink sent the game to overtime after tying in the third inning on the power play. The extra frame went scoreless.

Nine shooters gave their best in the shootout, but only the Swede Felix Unger Sörum broke the goose egg.

After the gold medal game, the WJAC all-star team was named, which included Canada West and AJHL forwards Fink (Brooks Bandits) and Liam Watkins (Spruce Grove Saints).

The other all-stars were American players Cole Knuble and Eric Pohlkamp, ​​and Swedes Tom Willander and goalie Erliden.

After debuting on the world stage, McFeeters said he plans to continue to bring his name forward when opportunities arise.

“It was definitely an unforgettable experience for me,” he said.