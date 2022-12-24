Three takeaways from Missouri’s Gasparilla Bowl battle

TAMPA-Missouri football just wasn’t having it in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest. The Tigers couldn’t move the ball when it mattered and the defense, missing key pieces, couldn’t stop enough to save it.

The Tigers lost 27–17 to the Demon Deacons and finished the 2022 season with a 6–7 record. Here are three takeaways from Friday’s defeat at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

The defense

During Dave Clawson’s tenure at Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons were known for their signature form of offensive football. Wake Forest uses run/pass options on almost every play, allowing quarterback Sam Hartman to rack up flashy numbers through the air.

On Friday, Missouri was ordered to stop a plan unlike anything it has seen so far this season. Early on, it looked like they would have some problems.

Hartman opened the scoring for WF and found Taylor Morin for a score that made the Demon Deacon signaler the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns. After Missouri could only answer with a field goal, WF went out with three, but the Tigers were unable to capitalize and the Deacons got it back.

Wake Forest added a second touchdown on a run by Justice Ellison, but then Missouri’s defense started to get strong. The group held the Deacons scoreless for the remainder of the half, then made a big stop to begin the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Missouri, the unit just couldn’t do enough to save itself late in the game. A late score from Hartman to Morin ended up being the fatal shot.

At times, the Tigers have been the beneficiaries of some Wake Forest sanctions. Still, the Demon Deacons are known for their ability to rack up huge scores, and they failed to do that against Missouri.

The violation

When the game started, Missouri’s offense looked bad. For starters, the offensive line looked more like his early season than the upgraded unit that appeared late in the 2022 campaign.

Missouri pulled itself out of the doldrums enough to stay close. They scored three runs on their first drive on a Harrison Mevis field goal.

Then, later in the half, they marched downfield on an interception and scored a touchdown for the half. The positive moments seemed to come largely from quarterback Brady Cook, who was playing with his legs all night.

Cook has shown in 2022 that he is capable of running to the yard when his team needs it. It was no different several times during the game against Wake Forest.

On a fourth down conversion, Cook faked the transfer, then missed Deacon’s defensive end to pick up the crucial distance himself. He passed the ball up and down but performed as well as could be expected given the constant compulsion.

Other offensive difference makers for the Tigers included Cody Schrader and Nate Peat on running back, plus Luther Burden and Demariyon Houston on receiver.

Still, the unit seemed to be running late and was unable to get the protection or scores it needed to stay in the game.

The mistake

The ball would be dead. After Wake Forest punted, the Demon Deacons surrounded the football, which came to a stop around Missouri 35.

Then Luther Burden happened. The freshman wideout, back to return the punt, decided to try to pick it up, but failed.

He did manage to touch the ball, so Wake Forest was able to retrieve it at MU’s 35. It looked to be the disaster that could give the Deacons three scores.

Instead, Jaylon Carlies managed to intercept Sam Hartman in the end zone on a play that the quarterback appeared to believe had been called offside against Missouri. Then the Tigers, led by quarterback Brady Cook, drove down the field.

To top it off, Cook performed a fake transfer, then rolled out and appeared to improvise on a short touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to make the score 14-10 in Wake Forest’s favor.

After another WF drive stuttered, the Tigers got the ball back. They simply fell short of that drive and the score stood until half-time.

