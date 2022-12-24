Sports
Three takeaways from Missouri’s Gasparilla Bowl battle
TAMPA-Missouri football just wasn’t having it in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest. The Tigers couldn’t move the ball when it mattered and the defense, missing key pieces, couldn’t stop enough to save it.
The Tigers lost 27–17 to the Demon Deacons and finished the 2022 season with a 6–7 record. Here are three takeaways from Friday’s defeat at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
The defense
During Dave Clawson’s tenure at Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons were known for their signature form of offensive football. Wake Forest uses run/pass options on almost every play, allowing quarterback Sam Hartman to rack up flashy numbers through the air.
More:How good was Eli Drinkwitz’s restaurant recommendation in Tampa?
On Friday, Missouri was ordered to stop a plan unlike anything it has seen so far this season. Early on, it looked like they would have some problems.
Hartman opened the scoring for WF and found Taylor Morin for a score that made the Demon Deacon signaler the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns. After Missouri could only answer with a field goal, WF went out with three, but the Tigers were unable to capitalize and the Deacons got it back.
Wake Forest added a second touchdown on a run by Justice Ellison, but then Missouri’s defense started to get strong. The group held the Deacons scoreless for the remainder of the half, then made a big stop to begin the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Missouri, the unit just couldn’t do enough to save itself late in the game. A late score from Hartman to Morin ended up being the fatal shot.
At times, the Tigers have been the beneficiaries of some Wake Forest sanctions. Still, the Demon Deacons are known for their ability to rack up huge scores, and they failed to do that against Missouri.
The violation
When the game started, Missouri’s offense looked bad. For starters, the offensive line looked more like his early season than the upgraded unit that appeared late in the 2022 campaign.
Missouri pulled itself out of the doldrums enough to stay close. They scored three runs on their first drive on a Harrison Mevis field goal.
Then, later in the half, they marched downfield on an interception and scored a touchdown for the half. The positive moments seemed to come largely from quarterback Brady Cook, who was playing with his legs all night.
Cook has shown in 2022 that he is capable of running to the yard when his team needs it. It was no different several times during the game against Wake Forest.
On a fourth down conversion, Cook faked the transfer, then missed Deacon’s defensive end to pick up the crucial distance himself. He passed the ball up and down but performed as well as could be expected given the constant compulsion.
Other offensive difference makers for the Tigers included Cody Schrader and Nate Peat on running back, plus Luther Burden and Demariyon Houston on receiver.
Still, the unit seemed to be running late and was unable to get the protection or scores it needed to stay in the game.
More:Former Mizzou football receiver Dominic Lovett announces transfer to Georgia
The mistake
The ball would be dead. After Wake Forest punted, the Demon Deacons surrounded the football, which came to a stop around Missouri 35.
Then Luther Burden happened. The freshman wideout, back to return the punt, decided to try to pick it up, but failed.
He did manage to touch the ball, so Wake Forest was able to retrieve it at MU’s 35. It looked to be the disaster that could give the Deacons three scores.
Instead, Jaylon Carlies managed to intercept Sam Hartman in the end zone on a play that the quarterback appeared to believe had been called offside against Missouri. Then the Tigers, led by quarterback Brady Cook, drove down the field.
To top it off, Cook performed a fake transfer, then rolled out and appeared to improvise on a short touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to make the score 14-10 in Wake Forest’s favor.
After another WF drive stuttered, the Tigers got the ball back. They simply fell short of that drive and the score stood until half-time.
More:Mizzou football recruiting class 2023: Meet the newest Tigers
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/sports/college/tiger-extra/2022/12/24/mizzou-football-wake-forest-missouri-gasparilla-bowl-takeaways-score/69744663007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A futuristic and forward-looking education system is being created in the country thanks to the NEP: PM Modi
- The reshuffle signal smells good: Jokowi gives the code; Surrender of Nasdem
- Three takeaways from Missouri’s Gasparilla Bowl battle
- How to get your screen back from Google Chrome
- California has had 7,311 earthquakes in the last 365 days: did you feel any of them?
- Who is the person that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, married? – India
- How the Xis Covid disaster put the global economy at risk
- Ronan Vibert death: Saving Mr Banks actor dies aged 58 after brief illness
- But where’s the evidence’: Donald Trump’s Trumpian response to scathing report | world news
- “Passionate maverick” and fashion designer: Yanny Coates (Split), 1947-2022
- Industry event provides technology companies with insight into AF Battle Lab’s development needs > Air Force > Article Display
- Cricket: Shahid Afridi becomes new Pakistan selection committee – News