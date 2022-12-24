Sports
Three goalkeepers the Los Angeles Kings could try to acquire
The Los Angeles Kings have had a solid production on offense this season – and they’ve needed all of it. Only seven NHL teams have allowed more goals per game on average than they have.
While the entire team can be criticized for LA’s defensive shortcomings, there is one glaring problem in their net.
The netmind of the kings this year was so terrible.
GM Rob Blake waived and demoted veteran Cal Petersen – who is in Year 1 of a three-year, $15 million contract extension. He then turned to journeyman Pheonix Copley as longtime Kings goalkeeper Jonathan Quick has also struggled mightily.
Copely is on a four-game win streak and Los Angeles is second in the Pacific Division, so it’s not like the Kings’ season has been a total disaster. However, leaning on Copely for the rest of the season seems like a huge gamble.
And the Kings have limited spending: They only have $1.2 million in salary cap right now, but Cap Friendly expects to have about $5.7 million by the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.
Therefore, expect the kings to be a bidder in the goalkeeper trade market. While the goalkeepers listed below may not be prominent in the trading bloc, it makes sense for these teams to sell these netminders while still being able to get some decent value, especially if they’re looking on the outside of the playoffs.
Here are three candidates who could wear a Kings jersey in a few months or sooner:
3. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver
Yes, this one is a gamble, as the Canucks probably won’t part with their highest-paid goalie unless the return is massive. Maybe Blake sees Demko as a cost-effective asset and someone who can thrive once he’s out of the fishbowl in Vancouver. If so, the Kings could shock the NHL by landing Demko and asserting themselves as a win-now organization. But it would cost them dear, and they don’t have much cap room next season. So a cheaper alternative to Demko is more likely.
2. Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus
A much more realistic signing for the Kings is 28-year-old Korpisalo, whose numbers on a ruthless Blue Jackets squad aren’t that bad (.903 save percentage, 3.53 goals against average). Korpisalo’s $1.3 million salary is much more palatable to potential trading partners than a high-profile goaltender like Demko.
Korpisalo will also be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, making him a pure lender for a team like the Kings. He probably won’t be a superstar after he leaves Columbus. Still, as we saw last year with the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and their starting goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, a team doesn’t need Ken Dryden’s second coming in net to power its way through the postseason. Someone like Korpisalo could come to Los Angeles, conduct his business in relative anonymity, and reward Blake for venturing out on him.
1. Karel Vejmelka, Arizona
Another goaltender from a terrible team is Vejmelka, the 26-year-old Czech native with a .908 SP and 3.19 GAA in 23 appearances for the Coyotes this season.
This is only Vejmelka’s second NHL season, but he has performed well enough to earn a three-year, $8.175 million contract extension in March. His $2.725 million cap makes him extremely attractive to teams needing net help, and he has nothing in the way of a no-trade clause. The Kings could offer one or two prospects from their development base and have Vejmelka under contract until the summer of 2025.
In short, Korpisalo and Vejmelka are likely to be the next Kings goalie of the three. Teams that would normally trade backup are now more focused on a balanced tandem netminding approach, so high-level goaltending is virtually impossible to acquire. But the names we’ve named may be just well enough behind the Kings’ offense to be prolific enough to win LA a few playoff rounds and maybe more.
