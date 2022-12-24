Sports
Dubai | It is a final of the Kites v Hawks World Tennis League
On Friday, The Kites and The Hawks made it to the finals of the World Tennis League after knocking out The Falcons and The Eagles, respectively, in the last of the round robin matches played on Day 5 of the new exhibition event.
It’s probably been the most fun three, four days in a row I’ve had. I’ve had a long career, but this is as good as it gets. Playing good tennis against the best players in the world and having fun, having the best players on the men’s and women’s side, on the court, sharing the bench with them, talking nonsense all the time, it’s just so much fun. Novak Djokovic
Women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek led The Kites to the top of the standings with 113 points at the first edition of the team invitation held at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena, while The Hawks finished second with 106 points.
Novak Djokovic, who returned to match play after disappointing fans by pulling out of his highly anticipated game with Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday, managed to beat last-minute substitute Sebastian Ofner on Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to give The Falcons a to secure a place in the competition. the WTL final on Saturday.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion assured he was feeling fit after feeling unwell earlier this week, adding ahead of his match: Knock on wood, I’m feeling good, he said.
Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images
Kyrgios & Bianca Andreescu gave the Eagles an early 12-10 lead with a 6-4 4-6 [10-7] mixed doubles triumph over Team Hawks’ Dominic Thiem & Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
In the women’s singles, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was in fierce form, passing world number 4 Caroline Garcia from France 7-5 6-1 to get the Hawks back on track.
Alexander Zverev, who defeated Djokovic on the opening day, defeated the retiring Italian Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-2 to secure the victory for The Hawks.
I want to win every tournament I play, said the German afterwards, who is out for six months with ankle surgery. That’s my character.
I don’t go to events just to be part of them. I play when I feel I can win a tournament. The size of the event, Grand Slam or not, doesn’t matter.
Christopher Pike/Getty Images
In the evening match Holger Rune & Sania Mirza defeated Grigor Dimitrov & Paula Badosa, 6-2 4-6 [10-5]to put The Kites 12-8 against The Falcons.
Denmark’s world No. 11 Rune and Indian icon Mirza climbed through the first set before Dimitrov and Badosa fought back to win the second to force the match to the decider.
There were light-hearted moments too, with Djokovic involved in the mixed doubles as he cheered on his team from the bench when Mirza hit a ball that accidentally hit the world No. 5 in the leg and he pretended to fall to the ground in dramatic fashion.
His teammates ran over and pretended to revive him while former world doubles No. 1 Mirza ran over to apologize and they all laughed it off.
Rune & Mirza took an early lead in the tiebreak of the match, held on to the rubber and put The Kites on their way to victory.
Christopher Pike/Getty Images
Swiatek followed suit, and was in a no-nonsense mood as she sprinted to a 6-1 6-3 win over familiar opponent, world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, to extend The Kites’ lead.
The two had toured 5 times in 2022, with Swiatek prevailing in 4 of the encounters before Sabalenka snatched their most recent encounter last month at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
This year, however, Roland Garros and US Open champion had little trouble breaking Sabalenka three times to win the opening set.
As they traded breaks twice in the second, Swiatek made it to the final 3 games, including a break to close out the game and extend her team’s lead to 24-12.
I consider this a new experience to adapt to and I’m quite happy with my game because this match was pretty tight and there were times when it could go either way, Swiatek said. So I’m pretty happy that I took my chances in those key moments of the game.
Although Djokovic salvaged a victory for the Falcons in the men’s singles closing rubber, his team still finished bottom of the standings, in 4th place, with a total of 84 points, 29 adrift of table-toppers Team Kites.
Ofner, an Austrian who reached a high ATP singles ranking of No. 126 on May 6, 2019, was not part of The Kites squad earlier this week, but filled in for Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who initially played against Djokovic would play. but canceled at the last minute.
Djokovic defeated Ofner 6-7(6) 6-0 [10-7] in an entertaining match where the Serb earned an early break to take a 3-0 lead in the first set, but the Austrian broke back to tie at 3-3.
Ofner broke for the second time after a double fault by Djokovic to end the first set, only for the Serb to bounce back breaking 3 times to take a bagel in second leading to a match tiebreak which he slid past, 10-7 .
Ofner serves well. He’s crafty, Djokovic said, finishing his Dubai practice trip with a defeat and a win.
The World Tennis League exhibition uses a unique format where each game won is worth one point and the winner of each tie is the team that accumulates the most points.
There is also an extra point for every match won and 5 extra points for every draw won on a single day, which along with no-ad scoring and sudden death matchbreakers adds a different perspective to the traditional game.
The round robin phase is complete, the WTL title will be contested by The Kites and The Hawks on Saturday.
Day 5 Results
Hawks d Eagles 40-24
- Nick Kyrgios & Bianca Andreescu (Eagles) d Dominic Thiem & Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Hawks), 6-4 4-6 [10-7]
- Elena Rybakina (Hawks) and Caroline Garcia (Eagles), 7-5 6-1
- Alexander Zverev (Hawks) and Andreas Seppi (Eagles), 6-4 6-2
Flyers d Falcons, 36-26
- Holder Rune & Sania Mirza (Kites) d Grigor Dimitrov & Paula Badosa (Falcons), 6-2 4-5 [10-5]
- Flyers by Aryna Sabalenka (Falcons), 6-1 6-3
- Novak Djokovic (Falcons) and Sebastien Ofner (Fliers), 6-7(5) 6-0 [10-7]
Day 6 – The Final: Kites v Hawks
|
