Sports Digest: Biddeford co-op takes first win of the season in boys’ hockey

Miko Larnerd and Caden Petit each scored two goals to lead Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (1-1) to a 6-5 victory over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (2-2) at the Biddeford Ice Arena.
Chase Magnant and Connor Scully also scored for the Tigers.
Kyle Lesieur and Evan Beaudette scored goals in the third period as Thornton held on to Academy (4-0) for a 4-2 victory over Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (1-2) at the Biddeford Ice Arena.
Lesieur, Beaudette and Gavin Pellerin all finished with a goal and an assist. Thornton’s Cam Cyr opened the scoring midway through the second period.
Caden Fontaine and Ayden Lockard conceded third period goals for the Knighthawks.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Michael Ryan Jr. scored 20 points and Noah Hebert got 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter as Gray-New Gloucester (2-2) cruised to an 86-56 victory in Poland (2-3).
Nathan Hebert added 16 points for GNG, which led 29-21 after a quarter and 45-25 at halftime.
Hayden Christener rode Poland with 20 points. John Patenaude had 13, Shane Yorkey scored 12 and Hunter Brackett 10.
FOOTBALL
NFL:The NFL and NFLPA determined that spotters assigned to watch players for concussions knew that New England wide receiver DeVante Parker had a potential head injury on December 12 and could prevent him from playing.
After reviewing the incident in a game against the Cardinals, the league and players’ union said the spotters never had to ask the umpires to remove Parker for a concussion because Arizona threw a challenge flag to stop play.
In making the decision, the two agencies said officials reviewed the medical personnel’s reports and game video and interviewed the relevant medical personnel to understand the sequence of events.
The review was initiated because it appeared that Parker may have been cleared to participate in the next play without a concussion evaluation. The parties said in a joint release on Friday that the concussion checklist was followed on game day.
Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams this season.
Donald will miss his fourth game in a row due to a high ankle sprain on Sunday when the Rams host the Denver Broncos.
Coach Sean McVay admitted that his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year are not expected to play in the final two pointless games of the Rams’ disastrous Super Bowl title defense.
Jack Conklin agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Green Bays Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that ensures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to a free agency.
Terms were not disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins was awarded a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million.
BASKETBALL
KEY COMPETITIONS: The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a home run in 69 at bats. The 29-year old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 last season with five home runs and 32 doubles.
The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an excellent defender in the outfield and can also play catcher.
Outfielder Michael Conforto agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt-out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said.
Conforto missed the entire season last season after surgery on his right shoulder.
Drew Smyly stays with the Chicago Cubs and agrees to a two-year, $19 million contract.
Smyly, 33, went 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for Chicago this year.
BASKETBALL
NBA: Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed.
Davis will miss his fourth game in a row on Friday when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured in a win over Denver last week when he landed awkwardly under the basket.
The Lakers did not clarify the specific nature of the injury or a timetable for his return. He has averaged 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, the best totals of his four seasons with the Lakers.
FOOTBALL
ENGLAND: Police are investigating crowd trouble that injured a teenage girl during Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup on Thursday.
The 15-year-old girl had to be treated for a head injury, a fan was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offense and some disabled fans were racially abused.
George Cohen, a defender who played in England’s World Cup winning team in 1966, has died, according to the Football Association. He turned 83.
Cohen played every minute of England’s victorious campaign on home soil. He made 37 appearances for his national team as a right back.
A cause of death was not disclosed.
