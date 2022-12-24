Hungary’s tight Christmas: As inflation rises, charitable donations fall





03:03 The cost of living crisis is having a chilling effect in Hungary this holiday season. Charities have seen a decline in donations as demand increases due to the country’s skyrocketing inflation. Even in this time of giving, Hungarians have less to give. Rising food and energy prices have put pressure on household budgets, and those who used to donate to charities during the holiday season are giving less or nothing at all, according to charities. READ MORE The Secret Betrayal: Chinese Sailors of World War II Why are British nurses on strike? Austria’s Krampus parades are too violent to insure Inflation is the Grinch that stole Christmas, leaving charities with little to cheer about. “We are going through a difficult time in Europe. But here in Hungary it all seems much more difficult,” says Endre Zsolnai, the main organizer of the Santa Factory Charity. “High inflation, fuel prices and the conflict in Ukraine have affected how much people can give. This situation makes it difficult to convince people of the importance of donating this season.” The oldest Christmas charity in Hungary, Santa’s Factory is one of many charities across the country struggling this holiday season. /CGTN The oldest Christmas charity in Hungary, Santa’s Factory is one of many charities across the country struggling this holiday season. /CGTN Santa’s Factory is the oldest Christmas charity in Hungary. Every year at the beginning of December, it settles in the heart of Budapest. A team of volunteers from all over the world collect donations in a giant inflatable dome. “Anytime someone brings us a toy or something, even the little things make me happy because it shows how much kindness is in the town,” says volunteer Barney. Toys, non-perishable food and toiletries are sorted, packed and transported throughout Hungary by Santa Factory volunteers. Each year they help between 5,000 and 7,000 families, but this year they say they may not meet their goals. Santa’s Factory has been around for 18 years and according to the organizers this is one of the most challenging. Donations have dropped significantly and more help is needed to spread some cheer this Christmas. Endre Zsolnai, chief organizer of the Santa Factory Charity. /CGTN Endre Zsolnai, chief organizer of the Santa Factory Charity. /CGTN Despite the economic challenges, some people still give what little they can to those who have much less. “We brought some toys, cuddly toys and stuffed animals and roller skates,” said Nikol, a Budapest resident who donated to charity this year. Although donations are low this year, Santa’s Factory organizers are doing everything they can to help those in need and cheer them up. “Christmas is coming. We have Santa here with us,” says Zsolnai. “We want to brighten their day, but we are well aware that this season can be mentally difficult for many families in need, so we are trying to give them hope to show them that we care.” But as the need grows and Christmas approaches, charities are hoping for a real miracle to reach their donation goals. This season it’s harder than ever to help those in need during the most wonderful time of the year.

