David Warner, leadership ban, Australia vs South Africa, Boxing Day Testm 100th Test, form, criticism, retirement, future

David Warner has targeted Cricket Australia for what he says has been a lack of support throughout the leadership saga as he propped himself up to perform in the Boxing Day Test and beyond.

The 36-year-old last month accused a review panel of trying to create a public lynching when reviewing his leadership ban issued after the 2018 bar tampering saga. It resulted in him dropping his appeal, dashing his hopes of to lead the country came to an end.

Warner believes that Cricket Australia offered him no support ahead of the two-match series against the West Indies when news of his review came to light.

Leading up to the Perth test, my mental health probably wasn’t where I needed to be to be 100 percent, Warner said at a news conference Saturday.

That was a challenge, if I had it my way we would have handled all of that, from the CA point of view I didn’t really have any support.

My teammates and the staff on our team have been absolutely amazing and my family and friends have really helped me through the period.

Warner also explained that he couldn’t believe the process took 11 months after he started his review in February.

We contacted them in February, we had no idea how it got this far and only CA can answer that, Warner said.

And they’ll probably give you the same thing they always give everyone else, they don’t really give an answer.

Warner started the South African series at the Gabba with scores of 0 and 3 and has not scored a Test century since January 2020, averaging just 26.07 with the bat since the start of the pandemic.

Across the three Tests so far this summer, the veteran opener has yet to reach the half century, while his teammates have peeled off several centuries and double centuries.

Heavy criticism of his form has surfaced, but Warner believes putting his back to the wall will spark a Test revival.

That young boy from the housing commission in Matraville, who grew up on the housing commission, really taught me how to fight hard and achieve the goal you wanted, Warner said.

I’m living every housing commission childhood dream, I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I do now, yes my back is against the wall but it’s in my DNA to be competitive.

And come out here and put a smile on my face and take on any opposition I face, and I’m standing here and I’m about to play my 100th test match.

I couldn’t be more proud of myself, my family for bringing me here and my best friends.

While some pundits have called for the reckless southpaw’s withdrawal, Warner still has a desire to take the field for Australia ahead of his 100th test match.

It was my childhood dream, I’m not here not to play, I love it, every day I get out of bed knowing I have a game the next day with a smile on my face, the same energy and enthusiasm, said Warner.

You ask one of the players in the locker room who is the loudest: it’s me, so I love it, that’s what I live for.

Against South Africa, Warner boasts an impressive record, averaging 48.2 over 25 innings with four hundred and five half centuries.

Warner only has a better test average against Pakistan (83.52), New Zealand (67.56) and Bangladesh (62.75).

South Africa’s tempo attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje cut it off with the best tempo quartets in the world.

However, Warner believes his years of confronting world-class Australian sailors in the nets will allow him to thrive against pure pace bowling.

If you look at the bouts I’ve had throughout my career, I wake up every day going into the nets facing the best bout in the world, Warner said.

I’ve dealt with guys going 145 mph every training session, so it’s no different for me.

Am I afraid to go into those nets? 100 percent I’m afraid, it was a challenge in itself to get into those nets that those guys have been facing for the past decade.

But when I go out and know that I’ve put numbers on the board on some of the big attacks South Africa has carried out, they stick with me when I’m there.

A lot of good things happened to me playing against the South African attack.