Sports
Nike Canada employee identified as male with world junior hockey players prior to alleged gang assault
A man who was seen buying drinks for members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey Team ahead of an alleged gang assault at a hotel in London, Ontario, is a senior employee at Nike Canada, The Globe and Mail has learned.
This person’s presence at the bar that night was revealed in a recent court order from London police, reported by The Globe earlier this week. In the filing, London police say they have reasonable grounds to believe that five members of the gold medal winning team sexually assaulted a woman in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018. No charges have been filed and the allegations in the application have not been tested in court.
All names in the filing have been redacted, but sources have confirmed that the man identified as MM is a senior employee at Nike Canada, which in October became the latest senior marketing partner to suspend its relationship with Hockey Canada. The Globe does not identify the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the case.
According to the filing, the complainant told police that MM bought rounds of drinks for some members of the team who were celebrating at Jacks Bar after being honored at a Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event.
The complainant identified as EM said she met a man identified as Player 1 at Jacks and spent most of the night dancing and drinking with him and his friends. She told police that a well-dressed elderly gentleman was also hanging around the group. EM was then about 20 years old and MM was 34.
MM’s occupation is redacted in the application, but he is described as someone whose job requires him to attend such functions. EM also told police that MM poured a shot of Jagerbomb into her mouth. She claimed he praised Player 1 and told her to take care of him.
In a 2018 interview, Detective Stephen Newton asked player 1 about MM. In particular, he asked about the comment to take care of him that EM mentioned.
I think he said that, yes, player 1 told the officer, according to the court file.
Player 1 added that with this comment he understood that EM should take care of him when they go home together, the filing states.
MM is a former Ontario Hockey League player who has been with Nike Canada for over a decade, according to his LinkedIn page. He declined to comment when The Globe approached him. The police report shows that he spoke to the London police on August 12, 2022, but that he does not have many memories of the events of this evening, the file states.
There is no suggestion that MM ever visited the Delta hotel or had anything to do with the alleged assault. Based on the police file, it does not appear that MM was questioned in 2018 during the initial police investigation into the incident. That case was closed without charge in February 2019.
In a statement to The Globe, Nike Canada said it had collaborated with researchers: Nike believes sport should create a safe, supportive environment for everyone. Were deeply concerned about the very serious allegations raised in the investigation. We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with authorities and investigators.
Nike Canada did not address questions about whether the company has any policies or codes of conduct governing interactions between sponsors and athletes. It did not respond to questions about what actions Nike took to understand the events of June 18-19, 2018.
London police filed an application with the Ontario Court of Justice in October for additional investigative tools, including warrants and production warrants. The 94-page document, which The Globe obtained from the Crown, gave new details about the status of the London police investigation, including news that investigators discovered a group chat between members of the World Junior Team.
In her 2018 interview with police, EM said she and Player 1 had left Jacks together and had consensual sex in his hotel room. But when they finished, she claimed he was texting on his phone. Soon after, members of his team came to his room and she claims she was forced to perform sexual acts against her will while intoxicated. The identities of the players have not been made public, but through a team of lawyers representing some of them, players have denied wrongdoing and said the sex acts were consensual.
In May, TSN reported that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a multimillion-dollar lawsuit related to the alleged gang assault. The sports organization did this without consulting the players, lawyers representing some of the players have previously told The Globe.
In the following months, the sports organization was summoned before a parliamentary committee to explain its actions. The federal government later froze Hockey Canada funding. High-profile sponsors including Tim Hortons, Telus, Esso, Bank of Nova Scotia and Nike withdrew their financial support. And the NHL launched its own investigation.
The London Police Service reopened its investigation this summer amid intense public scrutiny of Hockey Canada’s handling of the incident.
