



PANAJI The upcoming three-day Purple Fest 2023, which has registered about 4,000 delegates so far, will have the presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr. DY Chandrachud as the keynote speaker.

Social Affairs Minister Subhash Phaldesai has confirmed the presence of CJI for the event scheduled to begin on January 6, 2023. Met Dr. DY Chandrachud, the CJI, and invited him to the Purple Fest. Dr. Chandrachud (becomes) the keynote speaker @ Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity, the minister tweeted, confirming the presence of CJIs at the national event.

The State Disability Commission and the Department of Social Welfare are the main organizers of the event along with the Entertainment Society of Goa.

State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, Guruprasad Pawaskar, spoke at a joint press conference with the minister on Friday and called it a milestone. More than 4,000 delegates have been registered and we hope it will become an annual event in Goa, he added.

Taha Haaziq, Secretary of the Office of the State Disability Commissioner, further stated that the event has been conceptualized with all fields in mind and the best thing is that we have ambassadors for 21 disabilities who will create awareness and really be an inspiration to everyone.”

The party has events in multiple venues including ESG Complex, Maquinez Palace, Manohar Parikar Indoor Stadium in Campal, Sanjay School in Porvorim, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium, Bambolim, Dharbandora, etc.

According to the schedule shared with the media, the Deaf Blind Convention will be held from 4th – 6th January at Maquinez Palace while also hosting the 10th Mr and Mrs Deaf India, 2023 on 8th January at Gera School, Old Goa. The Access India convention is on January 5 and 6 at Sanjay School, Porvorim, while Reach to Unreached will take place at Maquinez Palace on January 8. Around 60 students with disabilities from Goa will perform along with Shankar Mahadevan for the Purple Fest. Currently, students across the state are being trained by Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

Inter-state Blind Cricket Match, All India Para Table Tennis Championship, the Purple I-run Goa Marathon and The Purple Think Tank consisting of over 60 speakers who will cover topics including education, employment and sports opportunities for people with disabilities . events are also on the agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegoan.net/goa-news/chief-justice-to-be-keynote-speaker-at-purple-fest/93017.html

