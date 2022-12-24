Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe in NHL goals, second only to Wayne GretzkyExBulletin



change caption Nick Wass/AP

Nick Wass/AP

WASHINGTON Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net as he put the puck in and started a wild celebration with his teammates and Washington Capitals fans.

With an empty net goal, Ovechkin made more history and took another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records.

Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 on Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to tie Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost scored reluctantly from just inside the blue line with one minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey”.

Only Wayne Gretzky has scored more with 894 and Ovechkin is now 93 goals away from breaking a record that has long seemed untouchable.

“Step by step, guys,” Ovechkin said after posing with sons Sergei and Ilya and the milestone pucks. “Still a long way.”

While it will be at least a few more years to see if it’s possible for Ovechkin to challenge Gretzky, Howe’s passing deserved much celebration. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!” during Washington’s 4-1 win, never louder than after hitting the empty net.

Teammates did the same in the locker room during a behind-closed-door celebration, with Jets players lining up to shake hands with Ovechkin on center ice.

“I think it’s normal to show respect, and it’s a thing of the past for them too,” Ovechkin said. “The game is the game, but as soon as the whistle blows, it’s all about hockey. We respect each other.”

Ovechkin hit the post on his first shot at the empty net and passed another try by giving the puck to compatriot Evgeny Kuznetsov and getting it back. Even if he didn’t want to make history this way, the longtime Washington captain would do whatever it took to freeze his team’s fourth straight victory.

“It’s the kind of situation where if you have the chance to grab it, you grab it,” Ovechkin said. “I give it to Kuzy and he says, ‘I don’t want to take it.’ But after that it’s special.”

Teammates jumped off the bench in celebration and the arena’s goal counter went to 802. A video tribute from Howe’s son Mark followed.

“On behalf of Gordie Howe, the man you just passed, and on behalf of (my) mother Colleen and all the Howe family, we would like to congratulate you on what a fantastic achievement,” said Mark Howe representing his father, who died in 2016 at the age of 88. “You were a joy to watch.”

Ovechkin left the hockey community watching for over a week as he chased Howe after recording a hat-trick to become just the third player to reach 800 goals. He endured a four-game drought before breaking through on Friday.

“After the hat-trick to get 800, it took a while to get 801 and 802,” said center Dylan Strome, who assisted on Ovechkin’s first goal of the game. “It was just a relief to see the puck go in, I’m sure, from everyone.”

Ovechkin looked unhappy with stopping at 801 after Howe’s equalisation. He got a breakaway early in the second period and this time was denied by Rittich the 166th other goaltender he has scored on and had a few other chances as the game progressed.

With the Capitals leading 3-1 late and Rittich pulling for an extra forward, fans chanted Ovechkin to take to the ice. He and coach Peter Laviolette had discussed not to force the situation, but when it was Ovechkin’s turn, he took his chance.

“There is also something good about what he does offensively when the keeper is out of the net,” said Laviolette. “We haven’t changed a thing and it’s a pretty special moment, a pretty special night.”

It made it more special for Ovechkin to have wife Nastya and his sons present. Minutes after 4-year-old Sergei and 2-year-old Ilya sat on his lap in the locker room, Ovechkin was beaming too, knowing his parents were watching from their home in Moscow.

“Very emotional,” said Ovechkin. “To do it with the home crowd, it’s special. They give me full support, and this is pretty big. It’s a historic moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players. It’s pretty cool.”