Alabama Football Recruiting 2023: Crimson Tide Enters the No. 1 Class in National Signing Period

Never give Nick Saban an extra week to recruit.

While he normally spends a week in December preparing for the SEC Championship, Saban instead took the time to get his ducks lined up and fly to Iowa to visit Kadyn Proctor. weeks prior to the National Drawing Period.

The results?

Alabama signed each of their previously committed players who were already the No. 1 class in the nation, then added four 5-stars to cap it off.

First, it was Kadyn Proctor, the massive lineman flipping out of Iowa. Then Carver High’s instate duo, James Smith and Qua Russaw finally decided and jumped on board with Alabama. Then, on Thursday, IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks chose the Tide over LSU. And in between, high-four star safety Tony Mitchell also stuck with The Tide despite rumors of flirting with Auburn, and 5-star Georgia duo Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes stuck with the commitment to Alabama despite significant pressure from UGA.

Just a huge, huge pull from top to bottom. Using the 247Composite, Alabama’s aggregate score of 328.97 is the best Nick Saban has ever signed to beat 2021 and 2017 and the second best all-time, behind last year’s Texas A&Ms class (which… group has since left the Aggies).

The Tides’ only 3-star signing is a kicker, who ranks 3rd, and they also signed the #1 and #2 JUCO players in WR Malik Benson and ILB Justin Jefferson.

With 28 players in the class, it is reasonably complete at the moment. The NCAA recently lifted the 25 per class rule, so the Tide can continue to add to this class for the February signing period as long as the final fall roster is below 85 total scholarships.

Here’s a brief overview of the class with some thoughts:

QB

Eli Holstein – 4 stars, #74 overall, #9 QB

Dylan Lonergan – 4 stars, #140 overall, #11 QB

Alabama drew two highly rated QBs here. Holstein is a physical specimen with a ton of advantage as a passer and runner, while later on, and as a two-way baseball player, Lonergan is probably a better and more polished pure passer with a very competitive mindset.

RB

Justice Haynes – 5 stars, #25 overall, #3 RB

Richard Young – 4 stars, #48 overall, #4 RB

Haynes and Young have both been in talks at one time or another as the best RB in the country. Haynes is a complete defender who is a 4-year starter in the Atlanta area, while Young is a bit more raw, but probably more athletic. These two should make a dynamic one-two punch, although there’s always room for a 3rd RB as they all get injured so often.

WR

Jalen Hale – 4 stars, #40 overall, #7 WR

Malik Benson – 4 stars, #1 JUCO, #1 JUCO WR

Years Hamilton – 4 star, #285 overall, #39 WR

Cole Adams – 4 stars, #304 overall, #43 WR

With such an exodus of wide receivers in the transfer portal, don’t be surprised if Saban wants to add another one here for depth. Jalen Hale is an all-round star talent and JUCO Malik Benson is an extremely dynamic player. Hamilton is more of a player height/speed project and Cole Adams fills in the depth.

THE

Ty Lockwood – 4 stars, #235, #13 overall

Ohio State’s one-time commit is a great receiving threat that has really good linear speed and downfield receiving skills. However, he needs some size to develop as a blocker. As with receivers, this could be another position Saban is seeking for one more player.

OL

Kaydyn Proctor – 5 stars, #12 overall, #2 OT

Wilkin Formby – 4 stars, #77 overall, #8 OT

Olaus Alinen – 4 stars, #191 overall, #16 OT

Miles McVay – 4 stars, #200 overall, #18 OT

Ryqueeze McElderry – 4 stars, #376 overall, #23 IOL

Proctor and Formby are towering 67 pure outdoor gear types, while Alinen and McVay are versatile T/G combo players. McVay in particular is north of 350 pounds and will most likely finish inside. McElderry also weighs in at north of 330 pounds and is a pure guard.

This group is probably done, although I could see a pure center added if the right guy shows up since the tide is so many players past the OL to the NFL, Graduation, and Portal.

DL

James Smith – 5 stars, #18 overall, #2 DL

Jordan Renaud – 4 stars, #62 overall, #7 DL

Hunter Osborne – 4 stars, #144 overall, #17 DL

Edric Hill – 4 stars, #182 overall, #24 DL

James Smith and Edric Hill are both 300-pound DT types, while Osborne and Renaud are still around the 250-260 range and need to add about 20 pounds to make the switch to a pure interior DL ​​position. Smith, in particular, is the rare explosive interior pass-rusher that could make a difference for years to come.

Edge/LB

Keon Keeley – 5 stars, #10 overall, #1 lead

Qua Russaw – 5 stars, #22 overall, #3 edge

Yhonzae Pierre – 4 stars, #59 overall, #8 edge

Justin Jefferson – 4 stars, #2 JUCO, #1 JUCO LB

This is a group with serious top talent, but not that deep. Keeley and Pierre are pure edge rushers who exude pass rushing potential. Russaw is an edge/off-ball LB hybrid similar to someone like Rashaan Evans. Jefferson is the only pure inside linebacker, but he’s a JUCO man.

So don’t be surprised if inside backer is another position they want to add later.

DB

Caleb Downs – 5 stars, #6 overall, #1 S

Desmond Ricks – 5 stars, #23 overall, #2 CB

Jahlil Hurley – 4 stars, #38 overall, #4 CB

Tony Mitchell – 4 stars, #54 overall, #5 S

Brayson Hubbard – 4 stars, #334 overall, #15 ATH

With this group we have a real outside corner in Ricks and a real safety in Downs. Downs, in particular, is the kind of talent who can be the face and enforcer of the defense for years to come.

Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell are versatile players who can both take a first look at Star but end up in the outside corner or safety.

And then there’s Hubbard. The high school QB is a bit of an unknown project. He’s an absolute terror with the ball in his hands due to his long stride, and at 62.200 he’s got the body type to erase to safety. Rumor has it that the Alabama coaching staff first told him over a year ago that he could be a defensive player, and he’s more or less stuck to that.

Overall, this is a versatile group with lots of benefits and shine.

Specialists

Conor Talty – 3 star, #3 overall kicker

Hey look! A kicker! I hope he is good because he replaces Will Reichard and will hopefully keep the job for 4 years.

Like I said before, this is a monster of a class. Defensively, there are talents at every level that can change the culture. And offensively, there was a renewed focus on size in the trenches and dynamic, one-cut running backs to go along with two more high-level QBs.

It’s a good day to be an Alabama fan. Rolling Tide!