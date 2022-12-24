Sports
Rafa Nadal’s big Australian Open call after tennis dramas in 2022
Rafael Nadal insists he has what it takes to leave a tumultuous 2022 behind him and successfully defend his Australian Open crown in 2023. The 36-year-old has spent the last few days training in Spain after a Latin American exhibition tour together with Norwegian Casper Ruud.
It’s been an eventful season for Nadal, who won the birth of his first child with wife Xisca in October but also saw injuries plague him, especially in the second half of the year. The most dramatic of those injuries forced Nadal to withdraw from the Wimbledon semifinals to Nick Kyrgios, because of an abdominal complaint.
He also retired from the Laver Cup after just one doubles match and flew to Spain to be with his wife in the days before she gave birth to their baby boy. Nadal teamed with Roger Federer for the final match of the Swiss legend’s career, losing to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the team event Federer helped create.
Nadal’s withdrawal from the Laver Cup meant that he literally decided to play only so he could play a role in the final game of Federer’s career. The Spaniard was in tears for his old friend and rival when the Swiss champion took an emotional farewell to tennis at the London event in September.
The 36-year-old then endured a disappointing ATP Finals campaign in Turin, having been eliminated from the season-ending event after back-to-back losses in his first two games. He salvaged some pride by defeating Casper Ruud in the third round robin match, but Nadal’s uncharacteristically poor showing raised concern among his legion of fans.
Nadal also suffered a stress fracture to his rib earlier in 2022 and is battling a chronic, long-term foot injury that at one point threatened to end his career prematurely. While the Spaniard admits he’s been under-doing after returning home from his recent Latin American exhibition tour, Nadal is confident he can get back where he needs to be to stay ahead of the Australian Open.
“I arrived on December 3. I didn’t do anything for almost a week, which was a good thing to do,” Nadal told Spanish newspaper As on Friday. “I’ve done a bit of physical training, I think I’ll need a few days in Australia. I’m aware I’m a bit short, but I’m confident I can pick up the level.” I have to be competitive in Australia.”
Nadal, who has won a record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, announced this week that he has added Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio to his coaching staff. It was an unexpected but necessary step after the departure of veteran coach Francis Roig, who had been part of Nadal’s team for 18 years.
“I turn to Gustavo because Francis decided to take a different path. I’m not a fan of big changes. Francis made a decision, and above all I love him as a friend, practically family,” Nadal said.
Djokovic equals Nadal’s grand slam record at Aus Open
Nadal travels to Sydney on Monday to play in the United Cup mixed tournament in preparation for the Australian Open. The biggest threat to his chances of defending the Australian Open title in 2023 will undoubtedly come from nine-time champion Novak Djokovic. The Serb – who capped off a roller coaster of 2022 by winning the season-ending ATP Finals title – did not compete at Melbourne Park in 2022 after being sensationally evicted due to his unvaccinated status.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion lost his world No. 1 ranking after failing to defend his French Open crown, but roared back to victory at Wimbledon. He was also barred from participating in the US Open due to then-current US restrictions on unvaccinated visitors to the country.
A record-tying fifth ATP Finals title tied him with the recently retired Roger Federer and the 35-year-old Djokovic says he has no intention of slowing it down in the new year. “I would like to play as long as possible,” he said in Dubai on Friday. “I don’t really have a song in my head.
“It’s going pretty well for me so far. I can’t complain. So as long as I play at this level, as long as I have the fire, I will continue.”
Djokovic has won the Australian Open more times than any other player in history and of his 21 grand slam titles, Melbourne Park is the venue where he has tasted the most success. De Seb says he relishes the chance to get back there and potentially claim a 22nd major trophy to tie Nadal’s record.
“I’m just happy to have the chance to start there,” he added. “My track record has been pretty good in Australia over the years, so I’m looking forward to going there.
“I always ask for the best for myself. Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to start very strong in Australia and enjoy playing there. Of course after what happened earlier this year hopefully I can get a decent reception there , and that can help me to play good tennis.”
with authorities
