DU Hockey Alumnus Facing Family Cancer Battle





Rhett Rakhshani, an all-American hockey player from DU 2010 who played most of his pro hockey in Europe, is now facing a huge battle. His young wife Sharlene, 31, was recently diagnosed with aggressive stage four cancer. The Rakhshani family has decided to return to California (his home state) to begin Shars treatments, forcing 34-year-old Rakhshani to take a break from his hockey career. The family has three young girls: Stella, age six, Scarlett, age four, and Georgia, age two. My wife has had colon cancer that has also spread to the lungs and lymph nodes. Rahkshani said on his Instagram page. It’s been an emotionally tough few weeks since we got the news, we not only had to process our feelings, but also come up with a plan. We’ve decided to go home to California to bring this fight home, where Shar wants to be. Our family will do anything for Shar and she is the bravest person I know. Her hope and faith were inspiring. Please pray for us. There is a GoFundMe page set up by family members where you can join a range of fellow pioneers and other hockey players, families and fans in supporting the Rakhshanis. Family member Joan Rakhshani reports that Shar has already started an innovative treatment that attacks the specific genetics of her cancer stem cells. This treatment shows promise, but it is expensive and out of pocket. In addition to this treatment, Shar will be insured on January 1 and will be seeing a top colorectal oncologist in the City of Hope shortly after. City of Hope is one of the top cancer centers in the US, providing access to cutting edge treatments and clinical trials. A native of Red Deer, Alberta, Sharlene is the sister of former NHler Paul Postma, and her sister, Alissa, is married to former NHler Noah Welch. Rhett and Shar married in 2012. Photo: Rakhshani Family Rhett was a fan favorite during his time at DU. A fourth-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2006, he played with DU between 2006 and 2010. A skilled right winger and a gold medalist on the 2006 U.S. National Junior team, Rhett’s most memorable early DU career moment came in 2007 when DU stood down 2-0 to St. Cloud in the third period. Rakhshani put the Pioneers on his back and took over the game scoring a three-goal hat-trick in the space of five minutes to lift DU to a 3-2 DU victory. In 2009, Rakhshani turned down an offer from the NHL to leave DU and instead stayed on for his senior season, where he led the WCHA in scoring, captained the Pioneers with a 50-point season and an all-American and Hobey team of the first team. Baker finalist. After DU, Rakhshani signed with the New York Islanders, where he made the AHL all-rookie team and appeared in seven NHL games with the Islanders. In 2012, Rakhshani moved his hockey career to Europe where he had a remarkable career in Swedish hockey. He won a Swedish league title with the Vxj Lakers in 2015, where he led all scorers in playoff goals with eight. In 2019, then at Frlunda HC, his 13 leading playoff assists helped the Gothenburg club win the SHL championship. This season, Rakhshani played in the German league with the Wolfsburg Grizzlys, scoring two goals in his last game before leaving the team and Germany for his wife’s treatment needs. Of course everyone here at LetsGoDU is supporting the Rakhshahni family during this difficult time. And again, if you want to support the Rakhshanis, go to GoFundMe. Like this: Like it Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://letsgodu.com/2022/12/24/du-hockey-alumnus-faces-family-cancer-battle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos