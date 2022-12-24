Sports
From table tennis series to the appointment of American ambassador Richard Verma, read current affairs of December 24
Question 1: Richard R. Verma, the US ambassador to India, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to what important post?
Answer: Deputy Secretary for Administration and Resources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
US President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Indian American Richard R. Verma for the top diplomatic post of the US State Department. Verma has been announced to be nominated as Assistant Secretary for Management and Resources at the State Department. Verma is currently Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard. He was the U.S. Ambassador to India and Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the State Department during the Obama administration. Verma has also served as National Security Advisor to US Senator Harry Reid (D-NV).
He has also served in the House of Representatives. At the time, he was the whip of the Democratic Party, minority leader, and then-majority leader of the U.S. Senate. Richard Verma is retired from the United States Air Force. There he was on active duty as a judge-attorney. His military medals include the Medhavi Seva Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. Verma holds an LLM from Georgetown University Law Center, a JD from American University’s Washington College of Law, and a BS from Lehigh University.
Question 2: Which Indian actor has been included in the list of 50 evergreen actors/actresses of the world by the British film magazine Empire?
Answer: shahrukh khan
British film magazine Empire has also made way for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan in its list of 50 evergreen actors and actresses of the world. He is the only Indian who got a spot in this list. The magazine has also included 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan along with Hollywood stars Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson.
The magazine has also mentioned several movies of Shahrukh that are making headlines nowadays because of his new movie Pathan. These include movies like Devdas, My Name is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Swadesh. His dialogue from the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan Zindagi to har roz jaan leti hai bomb toh sirf ek baar lega is recognized as the iconic line of his career.
Shahrukh Khan’s movie Pathan will hit theaters on January 25. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also with him in this movie. Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the movie Deewana. After this, he was overshadowed by negative roles in Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam, but Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) established him as the king of romance. Shahrukh has worked in more than 100 films in Hindi cinema till date.
Question 3: Who received the National Award for Green Building for the year 2022?
Answer: UIDAI headquarters building in New Delhi
The headquarters of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi has won the prestigious GRIHA Exemplary Performance Award 2022. It is the highest national award for green building. Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) is the national rating system for green buildings in India. The Unique Identification Authority of India Headquarters has been declared the winner in the Current Highest Rated Building category. Recycling and reuse is encouraged in this building to reduce the carbon footprint.
The building provides a significant part of its energy needs from solar energy. Here water is recycled and reused. The waste management here is remarkable. The building of the UIDAI headquarters recharges an average of 3590 kiloliters of groundwater every year. In October 2022, nominations for the award were submitted from GRIHA-classified buildings across the country. The UIDAI headquarters building took part in this competition taking into account a rating system of 100 points from 34 parameters. In the year 2021, the UIDAI headquarters building was declared second.
Question 4: In which state will the National Youth Festival 2023 be organized?
Answer: Hubli Dharwad in the state of Karnataka
The 26th National Youth Festival 2023, which will be celebrated every year on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, this time will be hosted in the twin towns of Hubli-Dharwad in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12, 2023. It is organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in conjunction with one of the state governments.
It was first started in 1995 as a major activity under the National Integration Camp program. Puducherry hosted the 25th National Youth Festival. There is a tradition to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on January 12 as National Youth Day in the country and January 12-16 as National Youth Week.
Question 5: Which state of India has decided to host the World Table Tennis Series?
Answer: panaji
The World Table Tennis Series will be held in the capital city of Goa, Panaji, from February 27 to March 5, 2023 at the Goa University Campus. India will host the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Series tournament for the first time. This event is organized in partnership with the Government of Goa and the Table Tennis Federation of India.
World Table Tennis was established in 2019 by the International Table Tennis Federation to organize and manage professional table tennis competitions for men and women around the world. WTT hosts a series of events throughout the year and the highest ranked tournament is the Grand Smash Four. Six Star Contender events are held in a year with 48 male and female table tennis players from around the world playing in the main draw of the respective singles.
